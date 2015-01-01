पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तीन हादसे:चारा ला रहे व्यक्ति की कार की टक्कर और खेजड़ी से गिरे किसान की मौत

नावां सिटीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नावां-जयपुर मेगा हाईवे पर कार ने व्यक्ति को मारी थी टक्कर, चालक फरार, मेड़ता सिटी में भी सफाई का काम कर रहे युवक की करंट से मौत

नावां-जयपुर मेगा हाईवे पर गुरुवार की सुबह एक कार की चपेट में आने से एक व्यक्ति की मृत्यु हो गई। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार हरिओम कॉलोनी निवासी हुकमाराम मोरवाल (40) पुत्र भंवरलाल सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे पशुओं के लिए चारा काटकर घर आ रहा था।
इस दौरान जयपुर से आ रही गाड़ी ने हुकमाराम को टक्कर मार दी। इससे हुकमाराम के सिर पर गंभीर चोट लगी। कार का चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। आस-पास के लोगों में हुकमाराम को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचाया। जहां चिकित्सकों में मृत घोषित कर दिया।
पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई की। इसके पश्चात पोस्टमार्टम कर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। हुकमाराम मजदूरी कर अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण करता था। अब उसकी मौत के पश्चात परिजनों पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट गया है। हुकमाराम के तीन बच्चें है, जिसमे सबसे बड़ा लड़का शंकरलाल 17 वर्ष, लड़की मोनू 15 वर्ष व सुमन 13 वर्ष की है। तीनों बच्चें पढ़ाई करते हैं।

गेनाणा में खेत में खेजड़ी के पेड़ को छांगते हुए नीचे गिरे किसान की मौत

तहसील के ग्राम गेनाणा में अपने खेत में खेजड़ी छांग रहे एक किसान के अचानक नीचे गिर जाने से उसकी मृत्यु हो गई। घटनानुसार गुरुवार को दोपहर करीब 2.15 बजे गेनाणा निवासी छोटूराम (25) पुत्र तुलछाराम मेघवाल अपने खेत में कृषि कार्य कर रहा था। वह खेत में खड़े खेजड़ी के पेड़ का चारा निकालने के लिए उसके लूंग (पत्तियों) को इकट्ठा करने के लिए ऊपर चढ़कर छोटी-छोटी डालियों को काट रहा था।

वह जिस डाली पर चढ़ा हुआ था, वह डाली अचानक टूट कर नीचे गिर गई, जिससे उस डाल के साथ ही छोटूराम भी नीचे आ गिरा। उसे तत्काल स्थानीय राजकीय चिकित्सालय लाया गया, परन्तु गम्भीर चोट लगने से चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। इस घटना की रिपोर्ट पुलिस को मृतक के चाचा रामेश्वरलाल पुत्र घासीलाल मेघवाल निवासी गेनाणा ने दी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। मौके पर पहुंचे अनुसूचित जाति परिषद के प्रदेश महासचिव कालूराम गेनाणा ने मृतक के परिजनों को सांत्वना दी।

करंट से युवक की मौत
मेड़ता-अजमेर सड़क मार्ग पर 132 केवी विद्युत स्टेशन के पास एक आवासीय मकान पर छत की साफ सफाई का कार्य करने के दौरान एक युवक की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई। एक अन्य घायल हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें