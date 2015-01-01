पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:गुणवत्ता के फेर में उलझा किसान, 5 दिन में 1 भी किसान का नहीं तुला मूंग

जारोड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • मूंग की गुणवता नहीं बताकर सैंफल रिजक्ट करने से हो रही है परेशानी

सरकार द्वारा मूंग की समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद तो शुरू कर दी लेकिन किसान मूंग की गुणवत्ता के फेर मे उलझता नजर आ रहा है। कस्बे के ग्रामसेवा सहकारी समिति को समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंग खरीद केन्द्र बनाया गया था और केन्द्र पर मूंग तुलाई के लिए 1 नवंबर से 6 नवंबर तक करीब तीस किसानों के टोकन जारी किए गए थे।

लेकिन बीते 6 दिन में करीब दो दर्जन से अधिक किसान खरीद केन्द्र पर अपनी मूंग की फसल के सैंपल लेकर पहुंचे थे लेकिन मूंग की निम्न गुणवत्ता के चलते सभी के सैंपल रिजेक्ट कर दिए गए जिसके चलते एक भी किसान के माल की तुलाई नही हो सकी। किसानों का कहना इस बार अधिक बारिश के चलते मूंग की फसल की गुणवत्ता व उत्पादन प्रभावित हुआ है जिसके चलते किसान पहले से ही परेशान है।

ऐसे मेें अब मूंग की फसल को मूंग गुणवत्ता का बताकर सैंपल रिजेक्ट करने से उनके सामने नई परेशानी खड़ी हो गई है। ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति के व्यवस्थापक मिसाराम जाजड़ा का कहना है कि तीस किसानों के मूंग की तुलाई के लिए टोकन जारी हुए थे जिसमे से करीब बीस किसान मूंग के सैंपल लेकर पहुंचे थे। लेकिन निर्धारित मानक के गुणवत्ता युक्त मूंग नही होने के कारण रिजेक्ट कर दिए गए।

