दुकान खाली:गांव की सुरक्षा के लिए चौकी में जीप-बाइक और 4 जवान महफूज नहीं 200 मी. दूर दुकान, ‌‌13 लाख रुपए का कपड़ा चोरी

निम्बी जोधा5 घंटे पहले
  • निम्बी जोधा में चोरी, कपड़ों से भरी पूरी दुकान खाली कर गए चोर, गांव में लगे सभी सीसीटीवी खराब
  • दुकान में इस तरह भरा था पकड़ा और चोरी के बाद खाली हुई आठ रैक, इसमें 1 घंटा लगा होगा, तब तक कोई भनक नहीं

लाडनूं थाना पुलिस की रात्रि गश्त की पोल उस समय खुल गई, जब निम्बी जोधा पुलिस चौकी से महज 200 मीटर की दूरी पर एक रेडीमेंट गारमेंट्स की दुकान से अज्ञात चोर सारा सामान पार कर ले गए। सुबह दुकानदार के द्वारा घटना की जानकारी लगने पर पुलिस व स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि मौके पर पहुंचे।

घटना गुरुवार रात को ग्रामीण मरुधरा बैंक मार्केट स्थित एजे फेशन नामक एक दुकान पर हुई। जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार को रात्रि करीब 9 बजे के लगभग दुकानदार जुबेर पंवार अपनी दुकान के हमेशा की तरह ताले लगाकर घर चला गया। शुक्रवार सुबह दुकान खोलते समय उसके ताले टूटे मिले।

अंदर जाकर देखने पर दुकानदार के पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई। जब दुकान की रैकों में भरा सारा सामान पार हो गया। अज्ञात चोरों ने दुकान से अधिकतर सामान खाली कर दिया। घटना के बाद मौके पर एक बारगी भीड़ लग गई। जानकारी मिलने के बाद लाडनूं थाना पुलिस ने घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना किया।

कस्बे में कपड़े की दुकान में बड़ी चोरी की वारदात की जानकारी पर सरपंच प्रतिनिधि नवरतन खीचड़, पूर्व सरपंच श्यामसुंदर भी मौके पर पहुंचे। व्यापार संघ व ग्रामीणों में पुलिस के प्रति रोष फैल गया। दुकान मालिक मुंशी पंवार पुत्र यासीन पंवार निम्बी जोधा ने बताया कि अभी कुछ दिन पूर्व ही सर्दियों व दीपावली को लेकर ऊनी व अन्य कीमती वस्त्र बेचने को लेकर लाए थे। जो चोरी हो गए।

कपड़े की दुकान में भरे लाखों रुपए का अधिकतर सामान अज्ञात चोर चुराकर ले गए। जिस दुकान में चोरी की वारदात हुई वह पुलिस चौकी से 200 मीटर भी दूर नहीं है। कहने को तो यहां रात्रि के समय प्राइवेट चौकीदार ड्यूटी करता है। इधर निम्बी पुलिस चौकी में गश्त के लिए एक सरकारी बाइक व जीप दी हुई है। लेकिन बावजूद इसके अज्ञात चोर पुलिस को गच्चा दे गए और मुख्य मार्ग पर स्थित दुकान पर चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दे डाला। जिससे पता चल रहा है कि यहां चोरों के हौंसले कितने बुलंद है। चोरी की घटना के बाद पीड़ित दुकानदार मुंशी पंवार निवासी निम्बी जोधा ने लाडनूं पुलिस थाने में पेश होकर अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ 13 लाख रुपए के रेजिमेंट कपड़े व 2200 रुपए नगदी ले जाने की रिपोर्ट पेश करते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

दिवाली व सर्दी सीजन के लिए लाए नए कपड़े भी चोरी
कस्बें में हुई चोरी की वारदात व खराब पड़े सीसीटीवी कैमरों को लेकर पूर्व सरपंच श्यामसुंदर पंवार ने पुलिस उप अधीक्षक गणेशाराम चौधरी से फोन के जरिए बातचीत की। पंवार ने बताया कि गत तीन साल में व्यापारियों व ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से लगाए गए कैमरों का कोई औचित्य नहीं है। लाखों रुपए की लागत से लगे कैमरे मात्र शोपीस बनकर रह गए है। पुलिस उप अधीक्षक से बातचीत के बाद लाडनूं पुलिस के एसआई रामनिवास मीणा ने मय जाब्ते घटनास्थल का जायजा लिया। दुकान मालिक ने बताया कि दिवाली व सर्दियों की सीजन के लिए लाया कपड़ा चोरी हो गया।

जनसहयोग से लगाए 9 कैमरे 3 साल से बंद पड़े
कस्बे में जनसहयोग से लगाए 9 सीसीटीवी कैमरे तीन साल से बंद पड़े हैं। कस्बे में चोरी की वारदात से व्यापार संघ में रोष फैल गया। व्यापार संघ के प्रतिनिधि मण्डल ने खराब पड़े सीसीटीवी कैमरों का नियंत्रण ग्राम पंचायत के सुपुर्द करने सहित चोरी के खुलासे की मांग की।

चौकी प्रभारी बोले- मैं आज ही हरियाणा से आया हूं
निम्बी जोधा चौकी में एक हैड कांस्टेबल सहित चार पुलिसकर्मियों का स्टाफ तैनात है। रात्रि गश्त के लिए एक जीप और एक बाइक भी दी हुई है मगर फिर भी चौकी से 200 मीटर दूर दुकान से 13 लाख रुपए का कपड़ा चोरी हो गया और पुलिस को भनक तक नहीं लगी। पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी भैराराम से चोरी के बारे में पूछने पर बताया कि मैं पुलिस के ही किसी कार्य से हरियाणा गया हुआ था। आज ही आया हूं। लाडनूं सीआई मुकुटबिहारी मीणा ने बताया कि प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है, जांच कर रहे हैं।

