कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:कुचामन में दोनों पारियों में पहले दिन 4799 अभ्यर्थियों ने दी परीक्षा, 3121 रहे अनुपस्थित

कुचामन9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस अधीक्षक सहित जिले के कई पुलिस अधिकारी रहे परीक्षा के दौरान मुस्तैद

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा 2020 शुक्रवार से कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच शुरू हुई। तीन दिन तक चलने वाली परीक्षा के लिए कुचामन में 5 परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए गए है। 5 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर 7920 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देने के लिए पंजीकृत हुए लेकिन परीक्षा के दौरान दोनों पारियों में 4799 अभ्यर्थी ही उपस्थित रहे और 3121 अभ्यर्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा दो पारियों में आयोजित हुई पहली पारी सुबह 9 से 11 एवं दूसरी पारी दोपहर 3 से शाम 5 बजे तक चलेगी। जिला एसपी श्वेता धनकड़, नागौर एएसपी राजेश मीणा, वृताधिकारी कुचामन मोटाराम बेनीवाल, वृत्ताधिकारी मकराना सुरेश सांवरिया, प्रोबेशनल आरपीएस रूपसिंह, सीआई रामवीर जाखड़ सहित पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने परीक्षा केन्द्रों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सम्पन्न हो इसके लिए प्रत्येक परीक्षा केन्द्र पर एक थानाधिकारी सहित 15 पुलिस कांस्टेबलों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

वही परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर निगरानी के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरे व जैमर लगाए गए है। वही परीक्षा के दौरान किसी प्रकार की कोई चूक न हो इसके लिए एसपी के निर्देश पर शहर के अनेक स्थानों व परीक्षा केन्द्रों के आसपास सादा वर्दी में पुलिसकर्मियों को तैनात किया गया जो हर व्यक्ति पर नजर बनाए हुए थे।

अभ्यर्थियों की मदद करने आगे आई संस्थाएं, भोजन व रुकने की व्यवस्था की

5 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर तीन दिन तक चलने वाली कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देने आए अभ्यर्थियों के लिए कुचामन की अनेक शिक्षण एवं सामाजिक संस्थाओं ने ठहरने, खाने-पीने एवं अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा केन्द्र तक लाने व ले जाने तक की व्यवस्था नि:शुल्क की गई।

इंडियन डिफेंस एकेडमी द्वारा छात्राओं के लिए दल्ला बालाजी रोड स्थित डिफेंस परिसर एवं छात्रों के लिए जसराणा स्थित आस्था महाविद्यालय में नि:शुल्क व्यवस्था की गई। शहर के मदरसा इस्लामिया सोसायटी द्वारा गुलाब बाड़ी हौद का दरवाजा स्थित मदरसा इस्लामिया बालिका गल्र्स विद्यालय में अभ्यर्थियों के खाने-पीने, ठहरने व परीक्षा केन्द्र तक लाने ले जाने की नि:शुल्क व्यवस्था की है।

गुरुकुल डिफेंस एकेडमी द्वारा मेगा हाइवे स्थित डिफेंस परिसर में अभ्यर्थियों के खाने-पीने, ठहरने व परीक्षा केन्द्र तक लाने ले जाने की नि:शुल्क व्यवस्था की है। वही परीक्षा के एक दिन पूर्व देर रात्रि में बाहर से आने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के बस स्टैण्ड व सड़कों पर ठहरने की जानकारी मिलने पर मदरसा इस्लामिया सोसायटी के पदाधिकारियों ने देर रात्रि अपने निजी वाहनों से सोसायटी के विद्यालय पहुंचाकर ठहराया।

परीक्षा देने के बाद एक साथ छूटी भीड़, सोशल डिस्टेंस की नहीं हो पाई पालना
कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में परीक्षा देने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के लिए मास्क आवश्यक था वही परीक्षा केन्द्रों के अन्दर कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना की गई लेकिन परीक्षा खत्म होने के बाद केन्द्रों से एक साथ छूटी भीड़ की वजह से सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं हो पाई और कुछ समय के लिए एक ही जगह पर काफी भीड़ भाड़ रही। कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देने आए अभ्यर्थियों के ठहरने व खाने पीने की सामाजिक संस्थाओं ने नि:शुल्क व्यवस्था की।

