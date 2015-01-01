पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खेती:रबी फसलों हेतु प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर की

कुचामनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फल के लिए बीमित राशि का 5 प्रतिशत भुगतान किसान को देना होगा

प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना तथा पुनर्गठित मौसम आधारित फसल बीमा योजना हेतु सरकार ने 15 दिसंबर अंतिम तिथि रखी है। रबी की फसलों में किसानों के लिए गेहूं, चना, सरसों, तारामीरा, मैथी, ईसबगोल फसलों के साथ प्याज, मिर्ची, टमाटर व कई फलदार फसलों के बीमा का प्रावधान है।

जानकारी के अनुसार इसके लिए किसानों को बैंकों में अपडेट गिरदावरी रिपोर्ट पेश करने की जरूरत है। जानकारी के अनुसार रबी की फसलों हेतु बीमित राशि का 1.5 प्रतिशत तथा फल व सब्जियों हेतु बीमित राशि का 5 प्रतिशत भुगतान किसान को देना होता है तथा शेष प्रीमियम का भुगतान राज्य व केंद्र सरकार आधा-आधा वहन करती है। जानकारी के अनुसार प्रीमियम में अनुदान का फायदा सरकार के द्वारा 7 हेक्टेयर तक ही दिया जाएगा।

योजना को लेकर समझे यह पांच जरूरी सूचना
1. 15 दिसंबर से पहले बैंकों में जाकर किसान फसल बीमा के लिए प्रीमियम जमा करवाएं।
2. 8 दिसंबर तक फसल बीमा नही चाहने वाले किसान अंडरटेकिंग संबंधित बैंक को दें।
3. बुवाई की जाने वाली फसल की अपडेट गिरदावरी जमा करवाएं।
4. जमाबंदी में किसान अपना नाम अपडेट करें।
5. बैंक खाते को आधार कार्ड से जुड़वाएं।

ऋणी किसानों हेतु है ऐच्छिक
खरीफ 2020 से फसल बीमा को ऐसे किसान जिन्होंने बैंक से ऋण ले रखा है उनके लिए ऐच्छिक कर दिया है, अगर किसान भाग नहीं लेना चाहता तो 8 दिसंबर तक बैंक मे अंडरटेकिंग देकर इससे बाहर हो सकता है।

इन परिस्थितियों में किया जा सकता है जोखिम के लिए क्लेम
फसल बीमा कंपनी की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक बेमौसम बारिश या ओला वृष्टि से फसल खराब होने पर, सूखा, बाढज़ल, लावन, भूस्खलन, प्राकृतिक आग, आकाशीय बिजली का गिरना, तूफान, ओलावृष्टि, अंधड़ आदि की परिस्थितियों में तथा फसल काटने के बाद 14 दिन तक भी खेत में सूखने के लिए रखी हो तथा नुकसान हुआ है तो क्लेम के लिए बीमा कंपनी को टोल फ्री नंबर पर शिकायत दर्ज करवाई जा सकती है।

^सभी किसान बैंक में अपनी बोई फसल का ब्यौरा दें ताकि सही फसल का बीमा किया जा सके तथा आधार कार्ड भी अपडेट करवाए। अगर कोई किसान इस योजना में भाग नही लेना चाहता तो 8 दिसंबर से पहले बैंक में अंडरटेकिंग दे।
- सुधेश पूनिया, कृषि प्रबंधक पीएनबी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें