त्यौहार पर बैंकों की ओर से की गई व्यवस्थाएं:दो दर्जन से अधिक एटीएम मशीनों में रहेगा भरपूर कैश

कुचामन सिटी
दीपावली पर्व के दौरान शनिवार को बैंकों में महीने का दूसरा रविवार होने के चलते और रविवार को यानी दो दिन अवकाश रहेगा और इसी दौरान दो दिन दीपावली का पर्व भी रहेगा लेकिन कुचामन में लगे विभिन्न बैंकों के दो दर्जन से अधिक एटीएम मशीनों में भरपूर नगदी उपलब्ध रहेगी। इसके चलते आमजन को दो दिन बैंक बंद रहने से दीवाली के चलते पैसे निकालने को लेकर घबराने की जरूरत नही है।

आमतौर पर त्यौहारी सीजन के दौरान एटीएम मशीनों में नकदी खत्म हो जाती है जिससे ग्राहकों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है लेकिन इस बार बैंकों ने एटीएम मशीनों में शनिवार देर शाम कैश डाल दिया है। द्वितीय शनिवार तथा रविवार का अवकाश होने पर बैंक ब्रांच बंद रहेगी लेकिन त्योहारी सीजन की वजह से आमजन को असुविधा ना हो इसके लिए बैंकों ने अपने एटीएम मशीनों में पूरी कैपेसिटी के अनुसार नगदी डालने की व्यवस्था की है।

सभी बैंक प्रबंधन का मानना है कि ग्राहकों को इस समय रुपए की आवश्यकता रहेगी। शहर में सभी लोकेशन पर 2 दर्जन से ज्यादा एटीएम मशीनें हैं जिनमें 4 करोड़ से ज्यादा का कैश रहेगा।ग्राहकों हेतु बैंकों ने एटीएम में भरपूर पैसे की व्यवस्था की है।

