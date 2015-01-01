पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जायजा:एसडीएम के निरीक्षण में लाइब्रेरी में 80 विद्यार्थी मिले

कुचामन सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीएम ने किया शिक्षण-कोचिंग संस्थाओं का औचक निरीक्षण, लाइब्रेरी को करवाया गया बंद

शहर के डीडवाना रोड स्थित प्रेरणा टॉवर में संचालित कोचिंग क्लासेज व लाइब्रेरी का एसडीएम ने औचक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान एसडीएम बाबूलाल जाट को एक लाइब्रेरी में 80 विद्यार्थी उपस्थित मिले जो सोशल डिस्टेंस की भी पालना नहीं कर रहे थे। वही अन्य लाइब्रेरी व कोचिंग में 20-20 विद्यार्थी मिले। एसडीएम ने सीआई रामवीर जाखड़ को मौके पर बुलाकर 80 से अधिक विद्यार्थी जिस लाइब्रेरी में मिले उसे खाली करवाकर बंद करवाया।

एसडीएम ने बताया कि राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा कोरोना महामारी के बचाव एवं रोकथाम हेतु राज्य में माह दिसम्बर 2020 तक सभी कोचिंग संस्थान एवं शैक्षणिक संस्थान बन्द करने के आदेश जारी किये गए हैं। शिक्षा नगरी कुचामन में कोचिंग संस्थाओं का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि डीडवाना रोड स्थित टॉवर में संचालित विभिन्न कोचिंग संस्थाओं का निरीक्षण किया गया। यहां संचालित चाणक्य क्लासेज, जोधपुर सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी, जेटकिंग कम्प्यूटर एज्यूकेशन तथा जीनियस लाइब्रेरी का निरीक्षण किया गया।

निरीक्षण के दौरान जीनियस लाइब्रेरी में लगभग 80 विद्यार्थी उपस्थित थे तथा अन्य संस्थाओं में लगभग 20-20 विद्यार्थी उपस्थित थे। जीनियस लाइब्रेरी में उपस्थित छात्रों के मध्य सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं थी तथा लाइब्रेरी संचालक स्वयं अनुपस्थित था। उपस्थित कर्मचारी से पूछताछ करने पर संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया गया। उपखण्ड अधिकारी ने थानाधिकारी को मौके पर बुलाकर संस्था को खाली करवाकर बन्द करवाया गया। एसडीएम ने बताया कि कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी। रणजीत सिंह वरिष्ठ सहायक, सुरजा राम भगत, बृजेश पारीक सूचना सहायक मौजूद रहे।

