पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:नहीं हो रही है सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना, शहर में प्रतिदिन बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमित

कुचामन सिटीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली त्यौहार के मद्देनजर आमजन ने घरों से बाहर निकलना भी शुरू कर दिया है और बाजारों में भीड़ भी जुटना शुरू हो गई है, लेकिन उचित दूरी का बिल्कुल भी ध्यान नही रखा जा रहा है। इसका असर भी दिखना शुरू हो गया है। कुचामन शहर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज फिर बढ़ने शुरू हो गए हैं। शहर में प्रतिदिन कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल रहे हैं और पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा भी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है।

शहर में अब तक 318 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं और पिछले 15 दिनों में पॉजिटिव मिलने का ग्राफ भी काफी बढ़ा है। प्रदेश सरकार व पुलिस मुख्यालय से स्पष्ट आदेश भी है कि बिना मास्क के कोई भी व्यक्ति दिखे तो उसका मौके पर ही चालान किया जाए। लेकिन ऐसा त्यौहार सीजन के चलते देखने को नही मिल रहा है।

वही आमजन ने भी कोरोना को हल्के में लेना शुरू कर दिया है। शहर के बाजारों में दीपावली की खरीदारी के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंस की धज्जियां उड़ रही है। हालांकि दुकानदार ग्राहकों को मास्क लगाकर दुकान में आने और उचित दूरी बनाए रखने के लिए आगाह कर रहे हैं इसके बावजूद भी कुछ लोग मानने का तैयार नही हैं।
दैनिक भास्कर की अपील
अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है कोरोना महामारी के चलते जिस स्पीड से कुचामन क्षेत्र में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल रहे हैं और दूसरी तरफ त्यौहारी सीजन भी है, ऐसे में आमजन को आवश्यक खरीदारी के लिए बाहर भी निकलना पड़ रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर खबर के माध्यम से आमजन को डरा नही रहा है बल्कि सतर्क रहने के लिए अपील कर रहा है। भास्कर की आमजन से यही अपील है अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है, इसलिए सभी लोग मास्क अवश्य लगाकर घर से निकले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें