पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:शिक्षक ने अपने और पुत्री के जन्मदिवस पर 300 बालक- बालिकाओं काे वितरित की पाठय सामग्री

बूडसू5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10वीं बाेर्ड परीक्षा में उच्च अंक लाने वाली बालिकाओं काे हर वर्ष 5100 नकद राशि भी देंगे

ग्राम पंचायत बूड़सू के हरिपुरा में स्थित राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय मे कार्यरत एक शिक्षक ने अपना व अपनी पुत्री का जन्मदिन शुक्रवार काे कुछ विशेष अंदाज में मनाया। इस दाैरान शिक्षक ने कई सामाजिक कार्याें के साथ ही जरूरतमंद बच्चाें की सहायता कर प्रेरित किया। हरिपुरा के राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय में कार्यरत देवरी गांव निवासी शिक्षक गाेपाल चाेयल व उनकी बेटी लक्षिता का शुक्रवार काे जन्मदिन था।

इस दाैरान आसपास के क्षेत्र मे रहने वाले करीब 300 जरूरतमंद बालक- बालिकाओं काे पाठय सामग्री का वितरण किया। इसके अलावा पुत्री लक्षिता के छठे जन्मदिवस पर शिक्षक ने बालिका शिक्षा काे बढावा देते हुए क्षेत्र की 10वीं बाेर्ड परीक्षा में उच्च अंक लाने वाली बालिकाओं काे प्रोत्साहित करने के लिये हर वर्ष 5100 रुपये की नकद राशि प्रदान करने की घाेषणा की।

इस दाैरान शिक्षक चाेयल ने साथियाें के साथ सार्वजनिक स्थलाें पर श्रमदान कर पाैधाराेपण किया। उल्लेखनीय है कि शिक्षक चाेयल इससे पहले पिछले दिनाें शहीद सैनिकाें के सम्मान में देवरी गांव में कार्यक्रम आयाेजित कर गायाें की मदद के लिये सहायता राशि जुटाकर गोशालाओं में प्रदान कर चुके हैं। इस माैके पर सोहन राम सोहू, सुनील सारण, प्रेमा राम सारण, महेंद्र चौधरी, महावीर पारीक, सोहन मुवाल, राकेश सारण, चंदन, अर्जुन राम सोहु, लक्षिता चौधरी आदि माैजूद थे।

आजवा : श्मशान भूमि में ग्रामीणों ने किया श्रमदान
उपखण्ड क्षेत्र के गांव आजवा में श्मशान भूमि का सौंदर्यकरण करने के लिए ग्रामीणों द्वारा इस मानसून में सैकड़ों पौधे लगाए गए और सुबह-शाम इन पौधों की गांव के आर्मी से सेवानिवृत्त सैनिकों द्वारा देखभाल की जा रही है। शुक्रवार को इन पौधों के साथ-साथ श्मशान घाट पर लगी कंटीली झाडिय़ों, सुखी घास को हटाने के लिए ग्रामीणजन द्वारा श्रमदान किया गया।

इस दौरान गांव के दर्जनों युवाओं के साथ बुजुर्ग सुबह-शाम यहां श्रमदान करने आते हैं और साफ-सफाई का कार्य करते हैं। साफ-सफाई में सबसे ज्यादा योगदान गांव के सेना से सेवानिवृत्त सैनिकों और शिक्षकों का रहता है जो यहां पेड़-पौधों की सेवा करते हैं। इनसे प्रेरणा लेकर गांव के युवा भी श्मशान को सुंदर एक पार्क के रूप में विकसित करने में जुट गए है।

गांव के सेना से रिटायर्ड सैन्य अधिकारी कहते हैं कि हमने देश सेवा की है, अब इस उम्र में गांव की सेवा कर इसको सुंदर बनाना चाहते हैं। वही रिटायर्ड सैनिक शेराराम का कहना है कि गांव के श्मशान भूमि को पार्क के रूप में विकसित कर इसको हरा-भरा बनाना हमारा सपना है। वहीं शिक्षक बिरदीचंद ने कहा कि सेवानिवृत्त होने के बाद हम सब चाहते हैं कि गांव साफ-सुंदर व हरा-भरा हो, पर्यावरण प्रदूषण से मुक्त हो ताकि हमारी आने वाली पीढियां साफ हवा में अपनी सांस ले सके।

वहीं पर्यावरण प्रेमी भंवरलाल ने कहा कि हमारा लक्ष्य है कि गांव में हजारों की तादात में पेड़ लगाकर गांव के प्रत्येक घर से जिम्मेदारी के साथ एक-एक पेड़ लगाकर नियमिति रूप से देखभाल करनी है। इस अवसर पर सभी ने पर्यावरण संरक्षण को लेकर संकल्प लिया गया। सफाई करने के दौरान सभी ने आगे भी ऐसे सामाजिक कार्य को करने का आह्वान किया। इस अवसर पर अनेक लोग मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें