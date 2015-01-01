पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर:जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनावों को लेकर मतदान अधिकारियों को दिया प्रशिक्षण

कुचामन सिटी34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुचामन महाविद्यालय में 150 मतदान अधिकारियों का प्रथम प्रशिक्षण का हुआ समापन

पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनावों को लेकर मंगलवार को कुचामन महाविद्यालय में पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र कुचामन व नावां के लिए नियुक्त 150 मतदान अधिकारियों का 5 कक्षों में प्रथम प्रशिक्षण आयोजित हुआ।

विकास अधिकारी रामनिवास जाट ने प्रत्येक कक्ष में प्रशिक्षण की व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण कर संभागियों को संबोधित करते हुए निष्पक्ष, स्वतंत्र, पारदर्शी व निर्भीक मतदान के लिए सभी आवश्यक जानकारियां व दक्षताएं हासिल करने हेतु निर्देशित किया।

मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी दिनेश चौधरी ने अपने सहयोगियों की सहायता से प्रशिक्षण की समस्त व्यवस्थाओं को सुचारु रूप से अंजाम दिया। उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय से श्रीबल्लभ तिवाड़ी, मास्टर ट्रेनर सत्यप्रकाश शर्मा व पंचायत समिति के सहायक लेखाधिकारी ओमप्रकाश प्रजापत ने भी सहयोग किया। प्रशिक्षण में कोविड-19 की एडवाइजरी की पालना की गई। महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर पावर पॉइंट प्रस्तुतिकरण द्वारा विस्तार से जानकारियां दी: मास्टर ट्रेनर चम्पालाल कुमावत, आनंदराम, ईश्वर राम बेड़ा, छोटू सिंह व चैनाराम ने महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर पावर पॉइंट प्रस्तुतिकरण किया। प्रशिक्षण के द्वितीय भाग में ईवीएम के कंट्रोल यूनिट, बेलेट यूनिट व मतपेटी के द्वारा प्रेक्टिकल अभ्यास के द्वारा संचालन की दक्षताएं प्रदान की गई।

लाडनूं में मतदान अधिकारियों को दिया प्रशिक्षण, चुनावों को लेकर सारी तैयारियों को दिया जा रहा है अंतिम रूप

लाडनूं| मतदान अधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण यहां आईटीआई जसवंतगढ़ में मंगलवार को आयोजित किया गया। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी(पंचायत) एसडीएम रामावतार कुमावत ने बताया कि इस एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण में प्रशिक्षण प्रभारी (विकास अधिकारी) हरफूल सिंह की देखरेख में हुआ, जिसमें मास्टर ट्रेनरों नेे मतदान अधिकारियों को पंचायत समिति सदस्य और जिला परिषद सदस्य के आम चुनाव के लिए प्रोजेक्टर से प्रशिक्षण प्रदान किया।

इस अवसर पर चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम द्वारा कोविड-19 की पालना- थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, सैनेटाईजर, मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग करवाई गयी। इस प्रशिक्षण के उपरान्त प्रश्नपत्र से मतदान अधिकारियों की परीक्षा ली गई। आरओ कुमावत ने बताया कि बुधवार 11 नवम्बर को सहायक मतदान अधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी (तहसीलदार) और विकास अधिकारी द्वारा आईटीआई जसवंतगढ़ में सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक आयोजित किया जाएगा।
स्वीप कार्यक्रम आयोजित
रिटर्निंग अधिकारी(पंचायत) एसडीएम रामावतार कुमावत के निर्देशानुसार मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान स्वीप कार्यक्रम मंगलवार को ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय लैड़ी में आयोजित किया गया। स्वीप रैली में बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी कार्यालय के स्टाफ- लेखाकार, वरिष्ठ सहायक, महिला पर्यवेक्षकों, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सहायिका, आशा-सहयोगिनी और साथिन, शिक्षा विभाग, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग, राजकीय बालिका विद्यालय लैड़ी के शिक्षकों तथा भारत निर्माण राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र लैड़ी के कार्मिकों द्वारा मतदाता जागरूकता स्वीप रैली में बैनर, नारे लिखी हुई तख्तियों और मास्क वितरण करते हुए आमजन को जागरूक किया कि समस्त मतदाता 5 दिसम्बर को अधिका अधिक मतदान करके लोकतंत्र के उत्सव को सफल बनाये।
प्रथम दिन 176 मतदान अधिकारियों ने प्राप्त किया प्रशिक्षण
डीडवाना| जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर के आदेशानुसार पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य आम चुनाव के लिए मतदान अधिकारियों एवं सहायक मतदान अधिकारियों के प्रथम प्रशिक्षण के पहले दिन कार्मिकों को चुनाव प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।
रिटर्निंग अधिकारी पंचायत चुनाव एसडीएम अंशुल सिंह बेनीवाल ने बताया कि पंचायत चुनाव राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के जारी कार्यक्रमानुसार होना है और इस क्रम में मंगलवार को राजकीय बांगड़ उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में 176 मतदान अधिकारियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।

प्रशिक्षण प्रभारी और नोडल प्रभारी चेलाराम योगी ने बताया कि मतदान अधिकारियों को दक्ष प्रशिक्षकों अशोक सेवदा, चान्दमल शर्मा, ओमप्रकाश सियाग, जगदीश प्रसाद जांगिड़, सुभाष पारीक और दिनेश स्वामी ने पीपीटी के माध्यम से प्रशिक्षण दिया।

प्रशिक्षण सहप्रभारी राजेन्द्र जानूं ने बताया कि प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में कोविड-19 संक्रमण रोकने की गाइड लाइन का पूर्णत: पालन किया गया है। बुधवार को 180 सहायक मतदान अधिकारियों को और 12 नवम्बर को 71 मतदान अधिकारियों एवं 106 सहायक मतदान अधिकारियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जायेगा।

