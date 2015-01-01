पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अभियान:पशुओं के टैग लगाकर किया गया टीकाकरण

मारोठएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राष्ट्रीय रोग नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत पशुओं के खुरपका-मुंहपका रोग से बचाव के लिए लगाए टीके

बदलते मौसम में पशुओं में जीवाणु एवं विषाणु जनित बीमारियों का प्रकोप अधिक होने कि संभावना रहती है। इसी उद्देश्य को ध्यान में रखते हुये केन्द्र सरकार के राष्ट्रीय रोग नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत पशुपालन विभाग के कार्मिकों ने क्षेत्र के सोलाया ग्राम पंचायत में पशुओं में टैगिंग एवं टीकाकरण का कार्य किया।

पशुधन सहायक बनवारी लाल जितरवाल ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय रोग नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत पशुओं में निशुल्क टैगिंग एवं टीकाकरण का सघन अभियान प्रदेश भर में चलाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों को पशुओं में होने वाली प्रमुख बीमारी खुरपका मुंहपका के लक्षण, बचाव के तरीके और इससे पशुपालक को होने वाले आर्थिक नुकसान से अवगत कराया।

पशुधन सहायक अर्जुन लाल बगड़िया ने पशुओं में होने वाले खुरपका एवं मुंहपका बीमारी का टीकाकरण किया और जाड़े के मौसम में पशुओं की विशेष देखभाल की आवश्यकता पर प्रकाश डाला। उन्होंने पशुओं में टैगिंग का कार्य करते हुये बताया कि यह भविष्य में पशुओं का आधार कार्ड होगा तथा तमाम सरकारी योजनाओं का फायदा टैगिंग वाले पशुओं को दिये जाने की बात बताई।

पशुधन सहायक रंग लाल गुर्जर ने राजस्थान सरकार के पशुपालन विभाग के अंतर्गत चल रही पशुधन आरोग्य योजना के बारे में पशुपालकों को बताया। उन्होंने सोलाया ग्राम पंचायत में टीकाकरण एव टैगिंग का कार्य 12 नवम्बर तक जारी रखने की बात कही।

उन्होंने समस्त किसानों से केन्द्र सरकार के इस सघन टीकाकरण एवं टैगिंग अभियान से जुड़ने में अपनी सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाने का आह्वान किया एवं सहयोग की आवश्यकता पर जोर दिया। ग्रामीण छोटू राम ढाका, नारायण बिजारणिया, चंद्राराम ढाका, गोविंद राम ढाका और मुकेश ढाका इत्यादि ने अपने जानवरों में टीकाकरण एवं टैग लगवाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें