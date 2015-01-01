पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:कुचामन सिटी में विश्व हिन्दू परिषद ने किया कोरोना वॉरियर्स का सम्मान

कुचामन8 मिनट पहले
  • परबतसर में पालिका ने नागरिकों को वितरित किए मास्क

विश्व हिन्दू परिषद कुचामन प्रखण्ड इन दिनों कोरोना वॉरियर्स का सम्मान कर रहा है। विहिप के प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष गजानंद स्वामी ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में विभिन्न विभाग के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों द्वारा अपने कार्य क्षेत्र में जागरूक रहकर आमजन को कोरोना से बचाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

इस क्रम में विहिप द्वारा प्रत्येक विभाग के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों का सम्मान किया जा रहा है। थानाधिकारी रामवीर जाखड़, एएसआई पूनमचंद बिश्नोई एवं तहसीलदार कुलदीप, रीडर सुभाष कौशिक, राजेंद्र राठौड़, जलदाय विभाग के एईएन बच्चु सिंह, विद्युत विभाग के एईएन नरेश नरुका का विहिप के जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्रकाश सारड़ा, प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष गजानंद स्वामी, मंत्री गणेश कुमावत ने विशेष सम्मान पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

कोराेना जन आंदोलन के तहत नगरपालिका द्वारा शुक्रवार को गांधी चौक पर कोराेना संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर ठेला व्यापारियों, दुकानदारों व शहर वासियों को मास्क व कपड़े की थैलियां वितरित की गई। कोरोना की रोकथाम हेतु मास्क पहनने, साबुन से हाथ धोने, सेनेटाइजर प्रयोग करने व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना करने हेतु जागरूक किया गया। ईओ जोधाराम विश्नोई, सहायक अभियंता जयप्रकाश पालीवाल, योगेश मेघवाल, आशीष सिंह, गणपत आचरा, जगदीश प्रसाद मौजूद रहे।

