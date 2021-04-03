पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:गोली से युवक की मौत, दबाव में दफनाया; हत्या के शक में 7 दिन बाद पोस्टमार्टम

कुचेराएक घंटा पहले
रेण में दफनाए शव काे निकलवाती पुलिस।
  • 29 जनवरी को हुई थी युवक की मौत, 2 फरवरी को केस दर्ज
  • पिता का आरोप - बेटे की हत्या हुई थी, मुझे तब डराकर शव को दफन कराया था

कुचेरा क्षेत्र में गोली लगने से एक युवक की मौत हो गई। लेकिन अब सात दिन बाद गुरुवार को दफनाए गए शव को बाहर निकलवा कर पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया। इसके लिए बकायदा मेडिकल बोर्ड का गठन किया गया। अब पुलिस यह पता करने में जुटी है कि युवक को गोली लगी कैसे थी। लेकिन पिता का आरोप है कि उसके बेटे की हत्या हुई है।

घटना 29 जनवरी को हुई तो रिपोर्ट 2 फरवरी को दर्ज करवाई गई। पिता ने कुचेरा थाने में रिपोर्ट दी कि उसके बेटे की हत्या की गई है। मामला बढ़ा तो प्रकरण दफनाए हुए शव को बाहर निकाल कर फिर पोस्टमार्टम करवाने तक पहुंचा। अनुमति मिली तो गुरुवार को रेण में चिकित्सकों की टीम ने पोस्टमार्टम किया। अब आगे की कार्रवाई पोस्टमार्टम के बाद और विसरा रिपोर्ट के बाद होगी। लेकिन पुलिस के लिए यह बड़ा सवाल है कि युवक को गोली कैसे लगी।

पूरा मामला धवा सरहद में खेतों में रखवाली के दौरान हुई वारदात का है। जानकारी के अनुसार थाना क्षेत्र के धवा सरहद में खेतों की रखवाली करने वाले खाना बदोश युवक की मौत गोली लगने से हो गई। मामले को देखते हुए मेड़ता एसडीएम, कुचेरा थानाधिकारी मय जाब्ता रेण चौकी जाब्ता की उपस्थिति में युवक के शव पोस्टमार्टम रेण स्थित नाडी के पास मौके पर करवाया है।

पुलिस के अनुसार गत 29 जनवरी की रात में खेतों की रखवाली के दौरान युवक रामदेव की संदिग्ध मौत के मामले में उसके पिता ने हत्या की आशंका को लेकर 2 फरवरी को कुचेरा थाने में एक युवक पर शक जताते हुए मामला दर्ज कराया था। जिस पर पुलिस ने गुरूवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। थानाधिकारी देवीलाल बिश्नोई व मेड़ता उपखण्ड अधिकारी कासीराम चौहान की निगरानी में रेण सरहद स्थित गुन्दली नाडी के पास दफनाए गए शव को वापस निकालकर उसका मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया।
पिता बाेले : मुझे डराया- लाश को दफना दे, नहीं तो तेरा भी यही हश्र होगा

मृतक रामदेव के पिता रेण निवासी रामनिवास पुत्र रामुराम बनबागरिया ने रिपोर्ट दी कि उसका बेटा धवा सरहद में खेतों की रखवाली करता था। गत 30 जनवरी को वह धवा सरहद में ओमाराम बेनीवाल की ढाणी के पास मृत पड़ा था। ग्रामीणों के दबाव बनाने पर उसने शव को रेण ले जाकर दफना दिया था। रिपोर्ट में उसने रामदेव की गोली मारकर हत्या करने की आशंका जताई।

मेडिकल बोर्ड में रेण प्राथमिक उपस्वास्थ्य केन्द्र के चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ. महेन्द्र बिश्नोई, कुचेरा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी डॉ. रामदेव धूण, मेड़ता सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र के डॉ. आरके तंवर ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया।
गुंदली नाडी के पास मिला था शव, अब कार्रवाई

गुंदली नाडी पर मृतक रामदेव बागरिया के शव को निकाल एसडीएम काशीराम चौहान के देखरेख में मेडिकल बोर्ड गठित कर पोस्टमार्टम किया। मृतक रामदेव बागरिया रूण के पास धवा गांव की सरहद में खेतों की रखवाली का काम करता था। इधर अब जब मामला खुल चुका है तो पुलिस इस उलझन में है कि आत्म हत्या की गई है या हत्या कर शव फेंका गया है।

पुलिस बोली: गोली लगने से ही हुई है युवक की मौत
थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम में प्रथम दृष्टया युवक की मौत गोली लगने से होना पाया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि आगे की कार्रवाई पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट व विसरा रिपोर्ट के आधार पर की जाएगी। एसएचओ ने कहा कि मेड़ता एसडीएम व मेडिकल बोर्ड की टीम से युवक के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया है। प्रथम दृष्टया मामला गोली लगने से ही मौत का है। पुलिस का कहना है कि अब आगे की कार्रवाई पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट व विसरा रिपोर्ट के आधार पर ही की जाएगी।

