पुलिस का मददगार ही चोर:13 साल पहले चोरों को पकड़ाने वाला साइबर एक्सपर्ट खुद बना चोर, महंगे शौक से चढ़ा कर्जा चुकाने को चुनी ऐसी राह

मकराना16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मकराना. पुलिस की गिरफ्त में पुखराज माली।
  • 3 बाइक के साथ अजमेर से गिरफ्तार, मकराना से चुराई थी 2 बाइक
  • स्पोर्ट्स बाइक और कार का शौकीन, घाटे के बाद बंद किया था मोबाइल शोरूम

जीवन में समय चक्र एक समान नहीं होता। उतार चढ़ाव आता रहता है। इसका ताजा उदाहरण शनिवार को मकराना पुलिस थाना में उस समय देखने को मिला जब पुलिस ने एक बाइक चोर पुखराज माली को चोरी की तीन बाइक के साथ पकड़कर न्यायालय में पेश किया। पुखराज कभी लग्जरी लाइफ जीने का शौकीन था एवं वर्ष 2007 में मकराना का माना हुआ साइबर व मोबाइल एक्सपर्ट था।

पुखराज ने हाल ही में मकराना के न्यायालय परिसर के बाहर से दो वकीलों की बाइक चुराई थी। तीन दिन पूर्व मकराना में थानाधिकारी के रिक्त पद पर अजमेर से पुलिस निरीक्षक रोशनलाल सांवरिया नियुक्त हुए है। आते ही उन्होंने बाइक चुराने की हिमाकत करने वाले चोर को ढूंढकर सजा दिलवाने की ठानी। एसपी श्वेता धनकड़ के आदेशानुसार एएसपी डीडवाना संजय गुप्ता के निर्देशन व सीओ मकराना सुरेश कुमार सांवरिया के सुपरविजन में एक पुलिस टीम गठित की।

हार्डवेयर-सॉफ्टवेयर का जानकार आरोपी मकराना पुलिस के लिए साइबर एक्सपर्ट का कर चुका कार्य

बाइक चोरी का आरोपी पुखराज मकराना में संभ्रांत परिवार से ताल्लुक रखता है। उसने मोबाइल हार्डवेयर व सॉफ्टवेयर की विशेष ट्रेनिंग ली जिसके चलते वर्ष 2007 से पहले मकराना में एक मात्र मोबाइल टेक्निशियन था। उस समय कॉल ट्रेसिंग व अन्य तकनीकी जानकारियों में महारत हासिल होने के कारण उससे अपराधिक प्रकरणों में साइंटिक जांच के लिए उसकी सेवाएं भी पुलिस लेती रहती थी। उस समय शहर में चर्चित रहने के कारण उसके मौज-शौक में खर्च बढ़ गए। महंगी कार व बाइक्स भी चलाता था।

इस बीच उसने बाइपास तिराहा पर स्वयं का मोबाइल का बड़ा शोरूम किया एवं बाद में गलत आदतों का शिकार हो जाने से उसके कर्ज हो गया। बाद में उसे दुकान बंद कर शहर से भागना पड़ा। सूत्रों के मिली जानकारी के अनुसार आरोपी मंहगी स्पोर्ट्स बाइक और कार का शौकिन रहा है। अपने महंगे शौक की वजह से ही आरोपी कर्जदार बन गया था। इस वजह से उसे मोबाइल शोरूम भी खाली करना पड़ गया था। मकराना में ही आरोपी ने दो बाइक चोरी करने की वारदात भी कबूल की है। दोनों बाइक न्यायालय परिसर के सामने खड़ी थी, जो हाल ही में चोरी हुई थी।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज से हाथ लगे सुराग और पकड़ा गया चोर
लगातार दो दिन दो बाइक चोरी की वारदात के बाद पुलिस टीम ने मार्ग के सारे सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक किए एवं लोगों से संदिग्धों की पूछताछ की। इसमें पुखराज माली पुत्र धन्नाराम माली उम्र 33 वर्ष निवासी मालियों की ढाणी मकराना द्वारा बाइक्स चोरी की लिप्तता सामने आई। इस पर पुलिस ने उसकी तलाश करते हुए अजमेर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस सख्ताई दिखाए जाने पर उसने बाइक चोरी की वारदातें कबूल कर ली, जिस पर उसके पास से तीन बाइक्स बरामद की गई है। पुलिस ने उसे शनिवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से उसे न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में परबतसर जेल भेज दिया गया है। प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया है कि उसने कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर व अजमेर से भी बाइक चुराई है।

गिड़गिड़ाया कि थाने का सहयोगी रहा हूं- कुछ तो रहम करो
पुखराज माली बाइक चोरी के मामले में धरे जाते ही पुलिस टीम के सामने गिड़गिड़ाने लग गया। उसने पुलिस से कहा कि वह भी 13 साल पहले तक पुलिस का सहयोगी रहा है। पुलिस अपराधों के खुलासों में उसकी सेवाएं ले चुकी है। ऐसे में उस पर रहम करें, आगे से चोरी नहीं करेगा। इस पर पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसे लताड़ पिलाई कि अपराधियों के लिए कानून में कतई नरमी नहीं है। कानून सभी के लिए बराबर है। अपराध किया है तो सजा भी मिलेगी।

22 व 23 अक्टूबर को मकराना न्यायालय परिसर के सामने से दो बाइक चुराई, अजमेर व नागौर में भी की चोरी वारदातें

मकराना थाना क्षेत्र में लगातार बढ़ रही बाइक चोरी की वारदातों को रोकने के लिए पुलिस अधीक्षक के निर्देशन में थानाधिकारी रोशनलाल ने एक टीम का गठन किया। मकराना थानाधिकारी रोशन लाल ने स्वयं टीम का नेतृत्व करते हुए हैड कांस्टेबल पर्वत सिंह, मोहम्मद सइद, प्रकाश चंद व कांस्टेबल सुरेश कुमार को शामिल किया।

आरोपी ने मकराना न्यायालय के बाहर से लगातार दो दिन 22 व 23 अक्टूबर को एडवोकेट वसीम अकरम व एडवोकेट इमरान की बाइक चुराई थी। इतना ही नहीं शुरुआती पूछताछ के दौरान यह भी सामने आया है कि आरोपी ने नागौर और अजमेर से भी बाइक चोरी की वारदातें कबूल की है। पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है। आरोपी ने नागौर में कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने से बाइक चोरी करने की बात कबूल की है।

तीन बाइक बरामद
^अपराधियों को कतई बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। बाइक चुराने के आरोपी में गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी पुखराज से तीन बाइक बरामद की है। शहर में अपराध नियंत्रण के लिए हरसंभव कारगर प्रयास रहेंगे।
- रोशनलाल सांवरिया, थानाधिकारी मकराना

