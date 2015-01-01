पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:हर घर में उजाला अभियान में 179 बिजली कनेक्शन जारी

मकरानाएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली के उपलक्ष्य में हर घर में उजाला अभियान के तहत मकराना उपखंड क्षेत्र में 179 उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली कनेक्शन जारी किए गए। प्रबंध निदेशक वीएस भाटी के निर्देशानुसार दिनांक 7 नवंबर 2020 से 9 नवंबर 2020 तक दीपावली के उपलक्ष्य में हर घर में उजाला करने हेतु मकराना खण्ड के अधीन समस्त उपखंडों में घरेलू विद्युत कनेक्शन हेतु शिविर का आयोजन डिस्कॉम मकराना के अधिशाषी अभियंता डीके मीणा की देखरेख में किया गया। जिसमें सहायक अभियंता ग्रामीण मकराना में 63, सहायक अभियन्ता (पवस) मकराना में 18, परबतसर में 24, बागोट में 26 व दंबोई में 48 घरेलू विद्युत कनेक्शन जारी किए गए।

