शिविर:मकराना में हुए स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान शिविर में 264 यूनिट रक्त संग्रहित

मकराना20 मिनट पहले
  • समाजसेवी घीटाला के जन्मदिवस पर शिविर में रक्तदाताओं को दिए हेलमेट

लायंस क्लब मकराना व लियो क्लब के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में शनिवार को स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। लॉयन क्लब अध्यक्ष महावीर पारीक ने बताया कि समाजसेवी पांचूराम घीटाला के जन्म दिवस के उपलक्ष पर मकराना के रान्दड भवन शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें श्री श्याम ब्लड बैंक कुचामन सिटी की टीम द्वारा रक्त संग्रह किया गया। क्लब सचिव सुरेंद्र रान्दड ने बताया कि शिविर सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक संचालित किया गया। शिविर में 264 यूनिट रक्त संग्रहित किया गया।

इस दौरान ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति द्वारा शिविर में रक्तदाताओं को उत्साहवर्धन नियमित रक्तदान करने हेतु प्रेरित किया गया। समिति सदस्यों द्वारा रक्तदान करने के साथ युवक, युवतियों को मास्क का वितरण किया गया। रक्तदाताओं को उपहार के तौर पर हेलमेट व प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया गया। शिविर में मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर मकराना विधायक रूपाराम मुरावतिया ने शिरकत करते हुए कहा कि मानव सेवा सर्वोपरि है। रक्तदान करने से किसी की जान बचाई जा सकती है। सबसे बड़ा धर्म मानव सेवा ही है। उन्होंने क्लब द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्यों की गतिविधियों का भी बखान किया।

क्लब अध्यक्ष महावीर पारीक ने बताया कि शिविर में जीवनदाता ब्लड ग्रुप, युवा हिन्दू गोरक्षा सेवा समिति आदि संस्थाओं के कार्यकर्ता, रक्तदाता, समाज प्रतिनिधि का विशेष सहयोग रहा। इस अवसर पर क्लब अध्यक्ष, कोषाध्यक्ष रणजीत सिंह राजपुरोहित, पंस सदस्य प्रेमप्रकाश मुरावतिया, राधाकिशन टाक, लक्ष्मण बुलडक, किशन कड़वा, शंकरलाल सोलंकी, विमल वर्मा, सुरेश सोनी, रवि झंवर, तेजपाल बागड़ी, सुरेश कुमावत, मनीष सांखला, अंकित सैनी सहित अनेक गणमान्य नागरिक मौजूद थे।
उधर, रानीगांव में 130 यूनिट रक्त संग्रहित
बोरावड़। उपखंड के ग्राम रानीगांव में शनिवार को कस्बे के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में सेना के सिपाही सज्जन सिंह की द्वितीय पुण्यतिथि पर विशाल स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान कुचामन के श्याम ब्लड बैंक के कार्मिकों ने 130 यूनिट रक्त संग्रहित किया। रक्तदान को लेकर युवाओं ने उत्साह दिखाया। इस दौरान देवी सिंह, पन्ना राम, हरिराम, दुर्जन सिंह, महिपाल सिंह, सुरेंद्र सैनी, कैलाश, इन्द्र सिंह, आनंद सिंह, मुकेश, कन्हैया लाल, श्रीकिशन, नंदकिशोर सहित अनेक लोग मौजूद रहे।

