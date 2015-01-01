पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:लाडनूं में 49 लोगों के काटे चालान, पुलिस का फ्लैग मार्च

मकराना29 मिनट पहले
  • बाजार में कई जगहों पर भीड़ जमा देख दुकानदारों को नसीहत दी गई, कहा- कोरोना के प्रति लापरवाही न बरतें

आमजन को कोरोना महामारी से बचाव हेतु जागरूक करने के लिए मंगलवार को पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने शहर में फ्लैग मार्च किया। इसके लिए दोपहर 12 बजे उपखण्ड अधिकारी सैय्यद शीराज अली जैदी, तहसीलदार दिनेश कुमार शर्मा, पुलिस उप अधीक्षक सुरेश कुमार सांवरिया, थानाधिकारी रोशनलाल सामरिया सहित पुलिसकर्मी थाना परिसर के सामने इक्कठा हुए। वहां से पुलिसकर्मियों ने फ्लैग मार्च शुरू किया जिसमें अधिकारी मार्च की अगुवाई कर रहे थे। फ्लैग मार्च गौड़ाबास, इमाम चौक, आईएस मार्केट, चारभुजा मार्ग, मीना बाजार, सदर बाजार, मेवलिया बड़, नदी चौक, जूसरी रोड होते हुए वापस पुलिस थाना पहुंचा। इस दौरान लाउड स्पीकर के माध्यम से लोगों को कोरोना महामारी के प्रति जागरूक करते हुए बीमारी के लक्षणों, उससे बचाव के उपाय बताए गए।

बेवजह घरों से बाहर नहीं निकलने, भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर नहीं जाने, भीड़ जमा नहीं करने, मास्क का प्रयोग करने का आग्रह किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने दुकानदारों को मास्क लगाए रखने, बिना मास्क वाले ग्राहकों को सामान नहीं देने आदि के निर्देश दिए। मीना बाजार में अधिक भीड़ मिलने पर अधिकारियों ने दुकानदारों से समझाईश की कि वे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करवाएं।

भविष्य में दुकानों के बाहर भीड़ जमा नजर आने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसी प्रकार सदर बाजार व मदीना चौक में मिष्ठान विक्रेताओं ने दुकानों के बाहर खुले में मिठाइयों व खाद्य पदार्थ रखे हुए थे जिस पर उन्हें मिठाइयों को ढककर रखने व गुणवत्ता का ध्यान रखने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान पुलिसकर्मियों ने नागरिकों को एक हजार मास्क भी वितरित किए।
मास्क नहीं लगाने पर डीडवाना में 4 चालाट काटे गए

डीडवाना। नगरपालिका द्वारा आमजन में जनजागृति लाने के लिए क्षेत्र में जन जागरण अभियान चलाकर आमजन को जागृत किया जा रहा हैं। पालिका के सहायक अभियंता मुकेश कुमार ने बताया कि कोरोना जागृति के लिए नगरपालिका द्वारा तीन टीमों का गठन कर सम्पूर्ण नगरपालिका क्षेत्र मे नो मास्क-नो एंट्री के 180 स्टीकर लगाकर आमजन को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। वहीं शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर कोरोना से बचाव एवं मास्क नहीं तो प्रवेश नहीं के होर्डिंग एवं बैनर लगाये गये है।

इसी प्रकार पालिका द्वारा सम्पूर्ण वार्डों एवं सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लगभग 600 मास्क का वितरण किया गया। इस दौरान चार व्यक्तियों द्वारा मास्क नहीं लगाने पर चालान काटकर 800 रुपए जुर्माना राशि वसूल की गई। इस दौरान सहायक अभियंता मुकेश कुमार, रामेश्वर जाट, राजेन्द्र पंवार, रामचन्द्र पूनियां, महेश कुमार चायल, किशोर कुमार, राजेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत, फताराम, बेगाराम, दीपचन्द, इंद्रचंद आदि उपस्थित थे।

लाडनूं : चालान काट 18500 रुपए की वसूली की

यहां मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों के खिलाफ प्रशासन ने सख्ती बरतनी शुरू कर दी है। मंगलवार को यहां मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले 49 व्यक्तियों के चालान उपखण्ड मजिस्ट्रेट व इंसीडेंट कमांडर रामावतार कुमावत ने स्वयं मौके पर खड़े रहकर कटवाए। एसडीएम कुमावत ने बताया कि यहां शहर में मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ चालान काटने की कार्यवाही की गयी, जिसमें कोविड-19 नियमों का पालन नहीं करने पर 49 चालान काटे गये हैं। इन व्यक्तियों से जुर्माने के रूप में 18 हजार 500 रुपये वसूल किये गये।

इस कार्यवाही के दौरान नगरपालिका के अधिशाषी अधिकारी मघराज डूडी, थानाधिकारी मुकुट बिहारी मीणा और नायब तहसीलदार उमाराम आदि उपस्थित रहे। इन सबने ऑटो ऱिक्शा और टैक्सियां तथा बसें चैक की गई और जिन यात्रियों ने मास्क नहीं पहने थे, उन सबके के चालान काटे गये।

एसडीएम ने बताया कि शहर के सदर बाजार, राहु गेट, गांधी चौक, सब्जी मंडी, बस स्टेण्ड, चांद मार्केट आदि बाजारों में कोविड-19 नियम-मास्क नहीं पहनने पर दुकानदारों, वाहनचालकों, ग्राहकों और आमजन का चालान काटकर उनसे पेनल्टी वसूल की गई। इस दौरान लोगों को जागरूक किया गया और बताया गया कि फिलहाल मास्क ही कोरोना की वैक्सीन है। इसलिए घरों से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क का उपयोग करें।

