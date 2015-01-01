पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:लाइसेंसी की मृत्यु हो जाने के बाद खान का म्यूटेशन नहीं हुआ, फिर भी खनन कार्य जारी

मकराना24 मिनट पहले
  • परिवादी ने खनि अभियंता को अवगत कराया, मकराना पुलिस थाने में भी दी गई रिपोर्ट

मार्बल खनन क्षेत्र की एक खान के लाइसेंसी की मौत हो जाने एवं उसकी जगह दूसरे उत्तराधिकारियों के नाम नामातंरकरण किए बगैर खान में खनन कार्य चालू रखे जाने का रोचक मामला सामने आया है, जिसमें स्वयं खान के लाइसेंसी परिवार ने खनन कार्य बंद करवाने की मांग की हैं। मृतक लाइसेंसी के उत्तराधिकारी के नामातंरकरण के बगैर खान में खनन कार्य अवैध की श्रेणी में आता है तथा खान अधिनियम 2017 के अनुसार खनन कार्य बंद रखना होता है। परंतु वहां पर पत्थर खरीद का एग्रीमेंट करने वाले लोगों ने खनन चालू रखा हुआ है।

मामले के अनुसार भोंट रेंज की खान संख्या 175 के लाइसेंसी अब्दुल अजीज गहलोत की मृत्यु दो साल पहले व दूसरे भागीदार मुन्ना गहलोत की मौत तीन माह पहले हो गई। लाइसेंसी अब्दुल अजीज के पुत्र अरफान अहमद ने मंगलवार को खनि अभियंता मकराना को ज्ञापन देकर बताया कि खान लाइसेंसी भागीदारों की मौत हो जाने की सूचना विभाग में पहले दी जा चुकी है परंतु लाईसेंस में म्यूटेशन का इंद्राज नहीं किया गया है।

उत्तराधिकारी के नाते वे नियमानुसार ही खनन कार्य करना चाहते हंै एवं म्यूटेशन होने तक खनन कार्य बंद रखने के पक्षधर है। इसके बावजूद भंवरलाल गौरा नामक व्यक्ति जबरन अपने आदमियों के साथ उनकी खान में खनन कर रहा है। यह भी बताया कि 26 अक्टूबर को खनि कार्यदेशक नवीन कुमार ने भी वहां खनन कार्य चालू पाया, जिस पर उसे बंद रखने की हिदायत दी थी। इससे पूर्व खनि अभियंता मकराना ने 9 जून 2020 को खान के ताले लगाकर काम बंद करवाया था परंतु भंवरलाल वगैरह ने जबरदस्ती खान के ताले तोड़कर काम शुरू कर लिया।
पुलिस में भी रिपोर्ट दी
प्रार्थी अरफान पुत्र अब्दुल अजीज ने इस बारे में पुलिस थाना मकराना में भी भंवरलाल के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट पेश कर बताया कि खान का म्यूटेशन किए बगैर आरोपी भंवरलाल व उसके आदमी खान में मशीन डालकर जबरन अवैध खनन करते हुए कीमती मार्बल पत्थर ले गए हैं।

यह भी बताया कि इससे पूर्व 19 जुलाई को भी उसके खिलाफ पत्थर चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवा रखी है। इस बारे में मकराना के खनि अभियंता जेपी गोदारा ने बताया कि खान संख्या 175 में बगैर म्यूटेशन के खनन चल रहा है तो उसे बंद करवाया जाएगा। नियमों की अवहेलना नहीं होने दी जाएगी।

