पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:मानव सेवा से जुड़े खारड़िया के नरेन्द्र की दोनों किडनी खराब, सहायता की दरकार

मकराना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2010 में सांप काटने के बाद हुई थी किडनियां खराब, इलाज के बाद फिर खराब हुई

निकटवर्ती खारड़िया गांव निवासी 39 वर्षीय नरेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़ पुत्र समंदर सिंह ने बचपन से ही अपना ध्येय मानव सेवा का बनाते हुए सेवा कार्यों में ही समय व्यतीत किया। उसे क्या पता था नियति उसके साथ भी मजाक कर बैठेगी। उसे वर्ष 2010 में सांप ने काट लिया जिससे उसकी दोनों किड़नियां अचानक खराब हो गई।

उसने उपचार करवाया एवं अहमदाबाद से किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट भी करवाई। इसके लिए वर्ष 2011 में उसके उपचार में 24 लाख रुपए खर्च हो गए। परंतु नया जीवनदान मिलने पर मानव सेवा का ध्येय नहीं छोड़ा एवं हर अपने सामथ्र्य अनुसार हर बीमार की मदद को तैयार खड़ा रहा। लेकिन नियति को ओर ही मंजूर था जिसके चलते डेढ़ साल पहले उसके ट्रांसप्लांट की गई किडनी ने जवाब दे दिया जिसके चलते अब वह जीवन के लिए संघर्ष कर रहा है।

अभी उसका जीवन डायलसिस पर चल रहा है, जिसमें उसके हर सप्ताह उपचार में हजारों रुपए खर्च हो रहे हैं। नरेन्द्र सिंह के एक लड़का व एक लड़की है एवं खेती के अलावा उसकी आजीविका का और कोई साधन भी नहीं है। किडनी का उपचार महंगा है जिसके चलते वह लाखों रुपए कर्ज के बोझ तले दब चुका है।

उसके पास अब और किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट करवाने का खर्च नहीं है। नरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि उसने सरकार से सहायता की गुहार लगाई है। नरेंद्र की सहायता के लिए लोगों ने मुहिम भी चलाई है। इसके लिए उसके परिजनों ने 9602936097 नंबर भी जारी किए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें