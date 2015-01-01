पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:सिविल न्यायाधीश ने रैनबसेरा का निरीक्षण किया, बिगड़ी व्यवस्था सुधारने के निर्देश

मकरानाएक घंटा पहले
  • मकराना शहर के सरकारी अस्पताल के सामने स्थित आश्रय स्थल का किया निरीक्षण

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर व जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण मेड़ता के निर्देशानुसार शुक्रवार को सिविल न्यायाधीश धर्मवीर सिंह रूलानिया ने शहर के सरकारी अस्पताल के सामने स्थित आश्रय स्थल रैनबसेरे का औचक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के लिए न्यायाधीश पहुंचे उस समय वहां पर सात लोग आपस में बतियाते हुए ठहाके लगा रहे थे। पूछने पर उन्होंने बताया कि वे नगरपरिषद के कर्मचारी है।

उनके रैनबसेरे में मौजूद होने का कारण जानने पर वे मौन हो गए। उन्हें पता चला कि न्यायाधीश रूलानिया निरीक्षण पर आए हैं तो परिषद् कार्यालय में हडक़ंप मच गया। वहां रैनबसेरा का इंचार्ज भी अनुपस्थित मिला। रूलानिया द्वारा पूछे जाने पर बताया गया कि वहां पर आज कोई इंचार्ज या व्यवस्थापक नहीं है। रैनबसेरे में एक हॉल में इन्दिरा रसोई का संचालन, एक हॉल में सहायक लोक अभियोजन कार्यालय व एक कमरे में एनयूएलएम का ऑफिस चल रहा है।

पूरी बिल्डिंग रैनबसेरे के लिए बड़ा बजट खर्च कर निर्मित हुई है परंतु वहां पर रैनबसेरा संचालन के लिए मात्र एक कमरा खोला हुआ है जिसमें महिलाओं व पुरूषो के लिए अलग से कोई व्यवस्था नही है। एक हॉल बन्द पड़ा था। आगंतुकों के लिए किसी प्रकार के रजिस्टर का संधारण नहीं किया जा रहा है तथा न ही इस मामले में कोई संतोषजनक जवाब मिला। रैनबसेरे में स्थित शौचालय बदबू मारते हुए अन्यन्त खराब स्थिति में मिले।

वहीं रात्रि में आगंतुकों के रूकने लायक माकूल व्यवस्थाएं नहीं मिली। रैनबसेरे के प्रबन्धक व व्यवस्थापक के कृत्य को अत्यन्त लापरवाही पूर्वक मानते हुए सिविल न्यायाधीश धर्मवीर सिंह रूलानिया ने मौके पर आयुक्त फोन कर अव्यवस्थाओं को तुरंत प्रभाव से दुरूस्त करने के निर्देश दिए।

यह भी निर्देशित किया कि जब शहर में रैनबसेरा संचालित है तो उसकी लोकेशन का व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार करें ताकि रात्रि में लोग आश्रय पाने या ठहरने के लिए इधर उधर भटकते नहीं फिरे। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि आश्रय स्थल को लेकर उच्चतम न्यायालय द्वारा जारी रिट याचिका के दिशा निर्देशो की पालना करने हेतु कहा एवं बताया कि न्यायक्षेत्र में पर्याप्त संख्या में रैनबसेरे हो तथा ठंड से कोई भी बेघर, गरीब व असहाय व्यक्ति खुले में सोने के लिये बाध्य न हो। इस दौरान सचिव जितेन्द्र कुमार जावा व कोर्ट एलसी चन्द्रशेखर मौजूद थे।

