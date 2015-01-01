पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्श से अर्श तक बेकाबू लावारिस गोवंश:मकराना में टीन शेड पर चढ़े सांड को क्रेन से उतारा, यहां 300 लावारिस पशु

मकराना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के घासीजी के बंगले के पास स्थित मार्बल कंपनी के टीन शेड पर मंगलवार दोपहर में एक साण्ड चढ़ गया। लोगों द्वारा घटना की सूचना युवा हिन्दू गौ रक्षा सेवा समिति मकराना के सदस्यों को दी। जिस पर समिति सदस्य मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने सांड को मोबाइल क्रेन की सहायता से नीचे उतारा। उन्होंने घायल सांड को मौके पर प्राथमिक उपचार दिया।

इस दौरान समिति के संस्थापक पूरणमल, उपाध्यक्ष राघव सोलंकी, सचिव भंवर सिंह चौहान, विकास सोलंकी, सुखराम गांधी, गौरव नाथ, पशुधन सहायक दीपराम मेघवाल, मुकेश सिंगाड़िया आदि मौजूद थे। कहने को तो आवारा गोवंश को रखने के लिए गौशालाओं को पाबंद किया जा चुका है, लेकिन इनको गौशालाओं मे डालने की जहमत कोई नहीं उठा पाता। बार-बार अभियान चलते हैं मगर स्थिति फिर भी वैसी ही है।
निम्बी में 2 सांड लड़े, क्षेत्र में 1 माह में 3 बुजुर्ग घायल हो चुके
सांड आदि के बेकाबू होने से निम्बी जोधा क्षेत्र में बीते एक महीने में 3 बुजुर्ग भी घायल हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को यहां वार्ड संख्या 5 में आवारा सांड आपस में भिड़ गए। काफी मशक्कत के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने लाठियां लेकर बेकाबू हुए सांड को हटाया।

मकराना में 1 दिन पहले ही 62 साल की महिला घायल

मकराना में लावारिस पशुओं को पकड़ने के लिए जारी हुए ठेके के बाद रिश्वत लेते हुए एसीबी की कार्रवाई में तत्कालीन आयुक्त संतलाल मक्कड़ ट्रेप हो चुके हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार वह ठेका साढ़े 6 लाख रुपए का था, जिसमें से आयुक्त ने आधी राशि रिश्वत के तौर पर मांगने का मामला सामने आया था। सोमवार को ही मकराना में श्वानों के काटने से एक 62 साल की वृद्धा घायल हो गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें