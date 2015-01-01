पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:रणथंभौर एक्सप्रेस को जयपुर तक चलाने की रखी मांग

मकराना4 घंटे पहले
रणथंभौर एक्सप्रेस को जयपुर तक चलाने की मांग को लेकर वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता मोहम्मद इकबाल गैसावत ने डीआरएम जोधपुर जीतिका पांडे को पत्र भेजा हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना काल में रणथंभौर एक्सप्रेस बंद होने के कारण जोधपुर और जयपुर के बीच पड़ने वाले स्टेशनों से जयपुर के लिए प्रतिदिन अप डाउन करने वाले यात्रियों एवं इलाज के लिए जयपुर आने जाने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या बहुत अधिक हैं।

ऐसे में ट्रेनों के अभाव में संपर्क टूटने से उन्हें भारी असुविधा का सामना करना पड़ रहा हैं। गैसावत ने बताया कि जोधपुर से सवाईमाधोपुर चलने वाली रणथंभौर एक्सप्रेस को कोरोना काल के चलते बीमारी पर अंकुश लगने तक एक निर्धारित समय पर जयपुर जोधपुर के मध्य संचालित किए जाने से हजारों लोगों को सुविधा के साथ राहत मिलेगी। साथ ही यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ने से राजस्व में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि ट्रेन संचालन नहीं होने से हजारों लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं। ऐसे में जयपुर के लिए रोजाना उप डाउन करने वालो को भारी किराया देकर प्राइवेट वाहनों से सफर करना पड़ रहा। जिससे उन्हें असुविधा के साथ आर्थिक बोझ भी झेलना पड़ रहा हैं। गैसावत ने डीआरएम पांडे से रणथंभौर एक्सप्रेस का निर्धारित समय पर जयपुर जोधपुर के बीच संचालन करने की मांग की हैं। जिससे आमजन को सुविधा मिल सकें।

