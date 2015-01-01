पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत:राजीनामे के जरिए प्रकरणों का किया निस्तारण

मकराना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मकराना में 64 प्रकरणों का किया गया निस्तारण, परबतसर, डीडवाना, लाडनूं, नावां में भी हुआ आयोजन

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण मेड़ता के निर्देशानुसार शनिवार को ताल्लुका मुख्यालय पर राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का ऑनलाइन/ऑफलाइन आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें सिविल न्यायाधीश धर्मवीर सिंह रुलानीय की बैंच द्वारा आपसी राजीनामे के 64 लंबित एनआई एक्ट, एमएसीटी शमनीय दाण्डिक प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। लोक अदालत में एनआई एक्ट के अपराध, एमएसीटी विवाद, वैवाहिक, भरण पोषण, घरेलू हिंसा आदि के कुल 316 प्रकरण रखे गए। एमएसीटी व एनआई एक्ट प्रकरणों में 78 लाख 31 हजार 331 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित किए गए।

राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में रीडर देशबन्धु मिश्रा, फौजदारी लिपिक संपत सिंह, विधिक लिपिक जितेन्द्र कुमार जावा, मांगूराम गुर्जर, एसबीआई शाखा प्रबंधक नीरज जिदंल, श्रवण जाखड़, राजेन्द्र मीणा, यूको बैंक शाखा प्रबंधक महेन्द्र मीणा, अधिवक्ता दिनेश कुमार सोनी, अबरार अहमद, खलील अहमद, विकास चौधरी, आशीष शर्मा, अनवर अहमद, मोहम्मद रमजान, देवीसिंह बीका, बैंच सदस्य सुरेश कुमार बरवड़, तलत हुसैन हनीफी व कोर्ट एलसी चन्द्रशेखर उपस्थित थे।
परबतसर. जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण मेड़ता के तत्वावधान में परबतसर मुख्यालय पर राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन शनिवार को किया गया। जिसमें दो बेंचों का गठन किया गया। जिसमें प्रथम बैंच में अध्यक्ष नीरज कुमार अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश संख्या 01 परबतसर व बैंच सदस्य श्यामसुन्दर चौहान रहे तथा बैंच संख्या 02 में अध्यक्ष डाॅ. अंजुम खान वरिष्ठ सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं अतिरिक्त न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट ए परबतसर व बैंच सदस्य देवेन्द्र मालाकार रहे।

नीरज कुमार ए अध्यक्ष ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश परबतसर के निर्देशन में परबतसर मुख्यालय स्थित न्यायालयों में लंबित राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरण राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में रखे गए। राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत से पूर्व पक्षकारान व अधिवक्ताओं से प्री. काउंसलिंग की गई है। इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में परबतसर स्थित न्यायालयों के लम्बित प्रकरणों में से 878 प्रकरण व प्री. लिटिगेशन के 25 प्रकरण रखे गए। जिसमें प्री. लिटिगेशन के समस्त प्रकरणों का मौके पर ही निस्तारण कर दिया गया तथा न्यायालय में लम्बित प्रकरणों में से कुल 108 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया।

इस प्रकार कुल 133 प्रकरणों में 1 करोड़ 94 लाख 41 हजार 455 रुपये का अवार्ड पारित किया गया। इस मौके पर बार संघ के अधिवक्ता जगदीश सिंह राठौड़, रामनिवास दिवाकर, प्रेमप्रकाश जोशी, अनिल जोशी, दीनानाथ योगी, मनीष चौहान, पवन कुमार, राकेश धारू, मोहम्मद रफीक, ऋषि बोहरा, जगदीश नंगलिया, गजराज चौहान, दिनेश मालाकार, राजेश चौधरी, अभिनव जोशी, अनाराम चौधरी व न्यायालय स्टाफ के कर्मचारी कृष्णकुमार दीक्षित, छोटूराम गुर्जर, देवेन्द्र शर्मा, असलम, सतीश माथुर व बनवारीलाल आदि उपस्थित रहे।
राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का हुआ आयोजन
राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के आदेशानुसार द्वितीय शनिवार को न्यायालय में लम्बित व प्रि-लिटिगेशन स्टेज पर मोटर वाहन दुर्घटना अधिनियम एवं अन्य राजीनामा प्रकरणों के संबंध में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत बैंच अध्यक्ष सुरेश चौहान अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश बैंच सदस्य कमल मोट एवं द्वितीय बैंच में नारायण प्रसाद वरिष्ठ सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं अतिरिक्त मुख्य न्यायिक मजि. बैंच सदस्य जयप्रकाश, तृतीय बैंच में रंजना सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजि में सुरेन्द्र पुरी सदस्य ने राजीनामा का प्रयास किया।

इस क्रम में ऐसे अनेक प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया, जिससे पति-पत्नी के टूटते संबंधों को आपसी समझाइश करके बचाया गया एवं उनको पुन: वैवाहिक जीवन में अपना घर बसाने का सुझाव दिया गया। इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में न्यायिक कर्मचारी ओमप्रकाश गौड़, श्रीमती रचना शर्मा, दिलावर खां, अजय कुमावत, गोविंद मीणा, मुमताज खां, रेखाराम, जितेन्द्र कुमार सहित समस्त बार संघ अध्यक्ष अधिवक्ताओं व सभी बैंकों, बीमा कम्पनियों के सहयोग से मुकदमों का सफल निस्तारण किया गया।
52 प्रकरणों का आपसी समझाइश से निस्तारण
राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर व जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण मेड़ता के निर्देशानुसार यहां कचहरी परिसर में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया जाकर न्यायालय में लम्बित व प्रि-लिटिगेशन स्टेज पर राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में एक बैंच का गठन किया गया, जिसमें बैंच अध्यक्ष डाॅ. पवन कुमार बिश्नोई (सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजि. लाडनूं), बैंच सदस्य अधिवक्ता नरेन्द्र भोजक एवं अन्य अधिवक्ताओं तथा वित्तीय व अन्य संस्थाओं के अधिकारीगण के प्रयास से राजीनामों का विशेष प्रयास किया गया।

विधिक सचिव श्रवण कुमार जांगिड़ ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि लोक अदालत में ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष एवं सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट डाॅ. पवन कुमार विश्नोई द्वारा किये गए निस्तारण में प्रि-लिटिगेशन एवं न्यायालय में पेडिंग प्रकरणों में से प्रि-लिटिगेशन के 10, दाण्डिक शमनीय प्रकरण 3, 138 एनआई एक्ट के 40, वैवाहिक विवाद 56, सिविल मामले 37 सहित कुल 174 प्रकरण लोक अदालत में प्रस्तुत किए गए, जिनमें से राजीनामों का विशेष प्रयास कर कुल 52 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करने में वकीलों ने अपना योगदान दिया।

इसमें कुल 21 लाख 25 हजार 597 की अवार्ड राशि वसूल की गई। अधिवक्ता गुलशेर खां का इस लोक अदालत में विशेष योगदान रहा, जिन्होंने कुल 17 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण इस लोक अदालत में जरिए राजीनामा करवाया। इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में न्यायालय के कर्मचारीगण चांदमल बल्दवा, मनीष कुमार, गोरधन-सिंह राठौड़, श्रवण कुमार जांगिड़, अजीत खां, गिरधारीलाल मीणा, नंद सिंह, पहलवान खां, मनोहर कंवर, डूंगरमल चंदेलिया तथा अधिवक्ता, वित्तीय व अन्य संस्थाओं अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे। डेगाना में ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष एवं वरिष्ठ सिविल न्यायाधीश दीप्ति श्रीवास्तव की अध्यक्षता में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन कर राजीनामा से कोर्ट में चलने वाले अनेक प्रकार के मामलों का निस्तारण किया गया। वरिष्ठ लिपिक मनीष गौड़ ने बताया कि प्रकरणों का निस्तारण होने से वादी और प्रतिवादियों को भविष्य में कोर्ट के चक्कर लगाने से राहत मिल गई।

वकील वीरेंद्र चौधरी, हर्षा चौधरी ने दोनों पक्षों को समझाइश कर मामलों का निस्तारण कराने में सहयोग किया। इस अवसर पर रीडर आदर्श अरोड़ा, मनीष गौड़, दीवानी लिपिक अरविंद्र चौधरी सहित डेगाना बार के अधिवक्ता भी मौजूद रहे। कुचामन सिटी में आयोजित हुई लोक अदालत के दौरान लंबित प्रकरणों में कुल 12 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया जिसमें कुल 4 लाख 70 हजार के अवार्ड पारित हुए।

लोक अदालत में 12 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण

कुचामन न्यायालय परिसर में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन हुआ। उक्त राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में प्री-लिटिगेशन और लंबित प्रकरणों को समाहित करते हुए शमनीय दांडिक अपराध, अंतर्गत धारा 138, पराक्रम्य विलेख अधिनियम, बैंक रिकवरी मामले, एमएसीटी मामले, पारिवारिक विवाद, श्रम-विवाद, भूमि अधिग्रहण मामले, बिजली व पानी के बिल (चोरी के अलावा) मजदूरी भत्ते और पेंशन भत्तों से संबंधित सेवा मामले, राजस्व मामले, अन्य सिविल मामले (किराया, सुखाधिकार, निषेधाज्ञा दावे एवं विनिर्दिष्ट पालना दावे) आदि का निस्तारण किया गया।

ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष एवं सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट धर्मेंद्र सिंह जाखड़ ने बताया कि इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में प्रि-लिटिगेशन प्रकरणों में यूको बैंक, एसबीआई, आरएमजीबी, बीएसएनएल के प्रकरणों में सुनाई की गई। जिसमें पक्षकारों को ऋणों में छूट देते हुए प्रकरणों का अंतिम रूप से निस्तारण किया गया।
नावां सिटी . शहर के वरिष्ठ सिविल न्यायालय में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष की ओर से 28 मामलों का निस्तारण किया गया। न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट एवं ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष पुरवा चतुर्वेदी की अध्यक्षता में लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर एवं जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण मेड़ता के निर्देशानुसार पीठासीन अधिकारी के अध्यक्षता में लोक अदालत आयोजित हुई।

लोक अदालत में फौजदारी के 99 व दीवानी के 63 राजीनामा योग्य कुल 162 प्रकरण रखे गए। जिनमें से चेक अनादरण के 02, पारिवारिक विवाद के कुल 05, दीवानी प्रकरण कुल 03 व अन्य फौजदारी के 18 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। बैंच के सदस्य रोहित छीपा, राजेन्द्र शर्मा, सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी राजेश यादव, ताल्लुका सचिव अशोक मिश्रा, लिपिक रामस्वरूप मीणा, रामलाल चौधरी, देवीलाल, बार संघ अध्यक्ष चंद्राराम लोरा, बजरंग बिजारणिया की ओर से सहयोग किया गया।

