कार्रवाई:गैर मास्क मिले दुकानदारों के चालान किए

मकराना4 घंटे पहले
  • मकराना में बगैर मास्क लगाए दुकानों पर बैठे 16 व्यापारियों के पुलिस ने बनाए चालान

राज्य सरकार द्वारा मास्क लगाने की अनिवार्यता किए जाने के बाद सोमवार को मकराना पुलिस ने काफी सख्ती दिखाई। इसके लिए थानाधिकारी रोशनलाल सामरिया ने पुलिस बल के साथ गौड़ाबास, बाइपास रोड, गुणावती घाटी व रेलवे स्टेशन रोड पर दुकानों की आकस्मिक चैकिंग की। उन्होंने बगैर मास्क लगाए प्रतिष्ठान में बैठे 16 व्यापारियों के चालान किए।

उन्होंने व्यापारियों से कहा कि कोविड महामारी के प्रति लापरवाही ना बरतें। मास्क नहीं लगाकर स्वयं का व परिवार का जीवन तो संकट में डाल ही रहे हैं अपितु आम नागरिकों की सुरक्षा को खतरा उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने दुकानदारों को पाबंद किया कि वे मास्क लगाकर रहे एवं दुकान प्रतिष्ठान में सामान खरीदने आने वाले ग्राहक के मुंह पर मास्क लगा होने पर ही उसे सामान दें अन्यथा मास्क लगाकर आने के लिए कह उसे चलता करें।

थानाधिकारी सामरिया ने शहर में अलग अलग जगहों पर टीमें लगाकर नागरिकों को मास्क लगाकर रखने हेतु प्रेरित किया। पुलिस की सख्ताई का नतीजा यह रहा है कि सेामवार को सड़कों पर हर कोई मास्क लगाए ही नजर आ रहा था। बाजारों में भी दुकानदार, आम नागरिक मुंह पर मास्क पहने नजर आए। गली मौहल्लों में अब भी मास्क के प्रति थोड़ी लापरवाही नजर आई परंतु जनप्रतिनिधि नागरिकों को दिनभर मास्क लगाने एवं कोरोना से बचाव में मास्क को ही उपयोगी बताकर उसे मुंह पर लगाए रखने हेतु प्रेरित करते रहे।
मकराना. पुलिस की सख्ताई के बीच बड़े व बच्चों ने भी मास्क की अनिवार्यता के नियम को अपनाया है। यह फोटो शालीमार रोड का है जिसमें बच्चे अभिभावकों के साथ ऑटो में सवार होकर टंकी चौराहा से पुलिस थाना की तरफ जा रहे हैं। इन चार बच्चों में से तीन ने मुंह पर मास्क लगाया हुआ है जबकि एक बच्ची के मुंह पर मास्क नहीं है। इसी से अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि 100 से 75 फीसदी लोग मास्क लगाने के प्रति सावचेत हुए हैं। मालूम होवे अब से पहले अमूमन शत प्रतिशत बच्चों के मुंह पर मास्क नहीं होता था।

