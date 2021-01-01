पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:पेयजल लाइनों में लीकेज की समस्या को दूर करने अभियंता को ज्ञापन दिया

मकराना2 घंटे पहले
  • मकराना शहर में पेयजल लाइनों में लीकेज होने से आमजन हो रहा परेशान

शहर में पेयजल लाइनों में जगह जगह लीकेज होने से आमजन को काफी परेशान होना पड़ रहा हैं। लीकेज की समस्या को दूर करने की मांग को लेकर हयात भाटी के नेतृत्व में पार्षदों ने जलदाय विभाग के सहायक अभियंता को ज्ञापन देकर समस्या का समाधान करने की मांग की हैं। भाटी ने बताया कि शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर पेयजल लाइनों में लीकेज हैं।

उससे उपजे कीचड़ से आवागमन करने वाले आमजन को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पार्षद मोहम्मद असलम चौधरी ने लीकेज ठेकेदार रूपाराम बेनीवाल की ओर से लीकेज ठीक नहीं किये जाने पर नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि शहर में लीकेज निकालने के नाम पर खानापूर्ति की जा रही है। ठेकेदार की मनमानी के कारण हर दिन लाखों लीटर पेयजल व्यर्थ बह रहा है।

ऐसे में ठेकेदार को पाबंद किया जाए और लीकेज को शीघ्र ही दुरूस्त करवाये जाने की कार्यवाही की जाए। पार्षद चौधरी ने सहायक अभियंता से कहा कि ऐसे ठेकेदारों को ब्लैक लिस्टेड किए जाने की कार्यवाही की जाकर विभागीय स्तर पर लीकेज को ठीक करवाये जाने के लिए अधीनस्थों को निर्देश दिये जाए। साथ ही लीकेज के लिए नया ठेका जारी करने की भी उन्होंने मांग की है। इस मौके पर साजिद भाटी, पार्षद मोहम्मद इरशाद गैसावत, मनान भाटी आदि मौजूद रहे।

