सहायता की दरकार:2010 में सांप के काटने के बाद मानव सेवा से जुड़े खारड़िया के नरेन्द्र सिंह की किडनियां खराब

मकरानाएक घंटा पहले
डायलासिस करवाते हुए नरेन्द्र।

निकटवर्ती खारड़िया गांव निवासी 39 वर्षीय नरेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़ पुत्र समंदर सिंह ने बचपन से ही अपना ध्येय मानव सेवा का बनाते हुए सेवा कार्यों में ही समय व्यतीत किया। उसे क्या पता था नियति उसके साथ भी मजाक कर बैठेगी। उसे वर्ष 2010 में सांप ने काट लिया जिससे उसकी दोनों किड़नियां अचानक खराब हो गई। उसने उपचार करवाया एवं अहमदाबाद से किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट भी करवाई। इसके लिए वर्ष 2011 में उसके उपचार में 24 लाख रुपए खर्च हो गए।

परंतु नया जीवनदान मिलने पर मानव सेवा का ध्येय नहीं छोड़ा एवं हर अपने सामथ्र्य अनुसार हर बीमार की मदद को तैयार खड़ा रहा। लेकिन नियति को ओर ही मंजूर था जिसके चलते डेढ़ साल पहले उसके ट्रांसप्लांट की गई किडनी ने जवाब दे दिया जिसके चलते अब वह जीवन के लिए संघर्ष कर रहा है। अभी उसका जीवन डायलसिस पर चल रहा है, जिसमें उसके हर सप्ताह उपचार में हजारों रुपए खर्च हो रहे हैं।

नरेन्द्र सिंह के एक लड़का व एक लड़की है एवं खेती के अलावा उसकी आजीविका का और कोई साधन भी नहीं है। किडनी का उपचार महंगा है जिसके चलते वह लाखों रुपए कर्ज के बोझ तले दब चुका है। उसके पास अब और किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट करवाने का खर्च नहीं है। नरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि उसने सरकार से सहायता की गुहार लगाई है परंतु अब तक सरकार अथवा समाजसेवी संस्थाओं की ओर से इलाज के लिए सहायता नहीं मिली है।

