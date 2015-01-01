पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:रैनबसेरा में नए बिस्तर बिछाए, आयुक्त ने व्यवस्थाएं परखी, सफाई के निर्देश भी दिए

मकराना4 घंटे पहले
शहर के नगर परिषद भवन के पास संचालित रैन बसेरा का मंगलवार को परिषद आयुक्त जोधाराम विश्नोई ने जायजा लेकर व्यवस्थाएं परखी। रैनबसेरा में ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर पुरूषों के लिए एवं प्रथम फ्लोर पर मौजूद हॉल में महिलाओं के लिए रात्रि में ठहरने की व्यवस्थाएं की गई है। आगंतुकों को रात्रि विश्राम के लिए नए रजाई, गद्दे व तकिए की व्यवस्था भी मंगलवार को सुनिश्चित की गई।

हाल ही में 11 दिसंबर को सिविल न्यायाधीश धर्मवीर सिंह रूलानिया ने रैनबसेरा का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार के निर्देश दिए थे, जिसके चलते शौचालय की साफ सफाई, महिला व पुरूषों के ठहरने के हॉल में रजाई, गद्दे की व्यवस्था की गई है। मंगलवार को निरीक्षण के दौरान आयुक्त जोधाराम ने रैनबसेरा प्रभारी श्रवण कुमार को कमरों में रोशनी की माकूल व्यवस्था करने, भवन पर रैनबसेरा से जुड़े संकेतक बोर्ड लगाने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने सफाई व्यवस्था, पानी, ठहरने हेतु किए गए इंतजाम पर संतोष जाहिर किया। आयुक्त ने कार्यालय अधीक्षक अशफाक गैसावत व सफाई निरीक्षक देवेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़ से चर्चा करते हुए निर्देश दिए कि रैनबसेरा के व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार हेतु रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैण्ड सहित अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर सूचनात्मक बैनर लगाए जाएं। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि बैनर पर आयुक्त के फोन पर संपर्क कर सके।

मजिस्ट्रेट श्रीवास्तव ने किया रैन बसेरे का निरीक्षण

गरीब और बेघर लोगों को कड़ाके की सर्दी से बचाने के लिए सरकार ने रैन बसेरे की व्यवस्था की है, जिसमें ठहरने वालों के लिए समुचित व्यवस्था होना अति आवश्यक है। जिससे रैन बसेरे में ठहरने वाले व्यक्ति के लिए रोशनी, पानी, शौचालय के अलावा सर्दी से बचने के लिए बिछाने और ओढऩे के लिए पर्याप्त व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए।

शहर के नगरपालिका मंडल डेगाना में नियमित रूप से संचालित होने वाले रेन बसेरे का मंगलवार को डेगाना सिविल न्यायाधीश दीप्ति श्रीवास्तव ने औचक निरीक्षण किया और पालिका के अधिकारियों को उचित निर्देश दिये। कोर्ट के लिपिक मनीष गौड़ ने जानकारी देकर बताया कि निरीक्षण के दौरान रेन बसेरा संचालक ने बताया कि पालिका द्वारा अस्थाई रैन बसेरा बनाया गया है तथा जल्द ही पालिका द्वारा व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार किया जायेगा। निरीक्षण के दौरान न्यायिक अधिकारी दीप्ति श्रीवास्तव ने रैन बसेरे के रजिस्टर व व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण कर संचालक को उचित निर्देश दिए तथा फर्स्ट एड बाक्स की चिकित्सा व्यवस्था नहीं होने पर संचालक को जल्द से जल्द से फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स की व्यवस्था करने की सख्त हिदायत दी और रैन बसेरे को लेकर शहर के मुख्य स्थानों पर प्रचार-प्रसार करने के लिए बैनर पोस्टर लगाने की बात कही।

