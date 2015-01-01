पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:लगनशाह चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों ने पदभार ग्रहण किया

मकराना4 घंटे पहले
लगनशाह चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट कमेटी के नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को अपना पदभार ग्रहण किया। लगनशाह कमेटी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष व चुनाव कंवीनर हाजी अब्दुल समद सिसोदिया व पूर्व अध्यक्ष अब्दुल अजीज गैसावत ने शुक्रवार को जुमा की नमाज के बाद नवनिर्वाचित अध्यक्ष अब्दुल अजीज गहलोत, उपाध्यक्ष अब्दुल कायम भाटी, सचिव हाजी मक्की गैसावत, कोषाध्यक्ष अब्दुल रहमान रांदड़, सह सचिव फरान अहमद रांदड़ व सह कोषाध्यक्ष इरशाद अली को उनका पदभार ग्रहण कराया।

उन्होंने सभी पदाधिकारियों को माला पहनाकर अभिनंदन किया। इस अवसर पर अध्यक्ष अब्दुल अजीज गहलोत ने जल्द ही हॉस्पिटल में अच्छा एवं सस्ता इलाज मुहैया कराने व सभी प्रकार के चिकित्सक उपलब्ध कराने का आश्वासन दिया। इस दौरान अंजुमन सचिव हारून राशिद चौधरी, आबिद सिसोदिया, नईम भाटी, सरफराज अली, मोहम्मद रमजान सहित हॉस्पिटल स्टाफ सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

