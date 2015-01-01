पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:वार्ड 51 व 52 में पुरानी और सकरी लाइनें, नई सीवरेज डलवाने की मांग

मकरानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लंबे समय से की जा रही है यह मांग, आयुक्त को ज्ञापन देकर बताई समस्या

नगर परिषद के वार्ड 51 व 52 में बिछी हुई पुरानी सीवरेज लाइन के स्थान पर नई सीवरेज लाइन डलवाने की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान युवा कांग्रेस के मकराना अध्यक्ष शराफत अली खत्री ने नगर परिषद आयुक्त जोधाराम विश्नोई को ज्ञापन सौंपा हैं। ज्ञापन में खत्री ने बताया कि वार्ड संख्या 51 व 52 के मध्य ईदगाह रोड़ पर बिछाई गई सीवरेज लाइन काफी संकरी और पुरानी हो गई हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि ईदगाह रोड़ शहर के मुख्य मार्गों में शामिल हैं। जिधर से होकर आमजन अपनी मार्बल खानों, गोदामों व घड़ाई बाड़ो में जाते हैं। मार्ग पर शहर की सबसे बड़ी मस्जिद सुन्नी जामा मस्जिद सहित अंजुमन गर्ल्स स्कूल के साथ शहर का एक मात्र कब्रिस्तान व श्मशान घाट जाने का भी मुख्य मार्ग हैं। खत्री ने बताया कि सीवरेज लाइन संकरी व पुरानी होने के कारण बार-बार जाम हो जाती हैं जिससे गंदा पानी सड़क पर बहता रहता हैं।

ऐसे में अपने व्यवसाय जाने वाले व्यापारी, नमाजी, विद्यार्थियों एवं अंतिम यात्रा में जाने वालों को गंदे पानी से होकर गुजरना पड़ता हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि काफी समय से सीवरेज लाइन बदलकर नई व बड़ी सीवरेज लाइन डलवाने की मांग की जा रही हैं। परंतु आज तक कोई करवाई नहीं की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें