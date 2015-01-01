पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:शोक व्यक्त करने गए लोगों से भरी पिकअप गाड़ी पलटी, एक की मौत

  • हुड़िया व दाबड़िया के बीच पलटी अनियंत्रित पिकअप, 11 घायल

निकटवर्ती ग्राम हुड़िया से दाबड़िया जाने वाले मार्ग पर शुक्रवार सुबह पिकअप गाड़ी पलटने से उसमें सवार 11 जने घायल हो गए जबकि एक वृद्ध की मौत हो गई। मामले के अनुसार बेसरोली से एक परिवार के लोग अपने रिश्तेदारों के साथ थेबड़ी गांव में किसी की मौत पर शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करने के लिए पिकअप गाड़ी में सवार होकर गए थे।

सुबह करीब 11:30 बजे वापसी के दौरान पिकअप गाड़ी अचानक अनियंत्रित हो गई एवं हुडिय़ा व दाबडिय़ा गांव के बीच अनियंत्रित होकर पिकअप गाड़ी पलट गई। दुर्घटना में 65 वर्षीय हरलाल पुत्र गोपालराम की मौत हो गई। इस दौरान राहगीरों ने घायलों को उपचार के लिए मकराना के सरकारी अस्पताल व सीबीएम अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

इनमें सीबीएम अस्पताल में घायल रामनिवास चौधरी उम्र 31 वर्ष, चैनाराम चौधरी उम्र 50 वर्ष, रामकरण चौधरी 65 वर्ष, छोटूराम उम्र 68 वर्ष, प्रभुराम उम्र 50 वर्ष, चुका देवी उम्र 50 वर्ष, रामरख उम्र 50 वर्ष, आयुष उम्र 4 वर्ष को उपचार दिया गया। डॉ. फारूक मनिहार व डॉ. अनिल ठाकुर ने अपनी टीम के साथ घायलों को तुरंत प्राथमिक उपचार दिया। इसी प्रकार गंगादेवी, हनुमानराम, बीरमाराम को मकराना के सरकारी अस्पताल में उपचार दिया गया। इनमें से बीरमाराम व रामकरण को अजमेर व प्रभुराम को जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया।

बेसरोली के थे पिकअप सवार, थेबड़ी से लौट रहे थे
जानकारी के अनुसार पिकअप सवार सभी लोग बेसरोली से थेबड़ी गए थे। बेसरोली से एक परिवार के लोग अपने रिश्तेदारों के साथ थेबड़ी गांव में किसी की मौत पर शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करने के लिए पिकअप गाड़ी में सवार होकर गए थे। वापस लौटते वक्त हुड़िया व दाबड़िया गांव के बीच पिकअप अचानक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई, जिससे पिकअप सवार लोग घायल हो गए।

उधर पुलिस ने मृतक हरलाल का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया। इस मामले में गच्छीपुरा पुलिस थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करवाई गई है। गच्छीपुरा थाना पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि एक दिन पूर्व गुरुवार को नावां-जयपुर मेगा हाईवे पर गुरुवार की सुबह एक कार की चपेट में आने से एक व्यक्ति की मृत्यु हो गई थी।

व्यक्ति पशुओं के लिए चारा लेकर घर लौट रहा था। वहां भी व्यक्ति को टक्कर मारने के बाद कार अनियंत्रित होकर एक पेड़ से टकरा कर रुक गई थी मगर इस दौरान कार चालक कार से निकल कर फरार हो गया था। इस घटना के दूसरे ही दिन हुड़िया से दाबड़िया गांव के बीच एक पिकअप के अनियंत्रित होकर पलट जाने से एक 65 साल के वृद्ध की मौत हो गई और 11 जने घायल हो गए।

