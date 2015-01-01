पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:मकाराना में मोबाइल वैन से विधिक साक्षरता का प्रचार-प्रसार किया

मकरानाएक घंटा पहले
  • ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति के निर्देश पर गांवों में चलाया अभियान

ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति मकराना की अध्यक्ष अपर मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट पुरवा चतुर्वेदी के निर्देशानुसार सोमवार को विशेष अभियान के तहत सचल विधिक सेवा केन्द्र व मोबाइल वैन के माध्यम से मकराना शहर, जूसरी, बरवाली व बरवाला गांव में विधिक साक्षरता का प्रचार प्रसार किया गया। विधिक लिपिक जितेन्द्र कुमार जावा व पैनल अधिवक्ता तलत हुसैन हनीफी ने नागरिकों को बाल अधिकारों के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि बाल मजदूरी करवाना कानूनी अपराध की श्रेणी में है। नाबालिग बालक बालिकाओं को शिक्षा से जोड़ें। सरकार ने नि:शुल्क शिक्षा का प्रावधान कर रखा है, जिसका लाभ उठाएं।

अभी कोरोना काल है तथा जैसे ही विद्यालय खुले शिक्षा से वंचित बच्चों का विद्यालय में दाखिला करवाएं। अपने घर, मोहल्ले व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में ऐसे बच्चों को चिन्हित करें। बाल विवाह निषेध कानून की जानकारी देते हुए समाज पर इसके दुष्प्रभावों की जानकारी दी। इस दौरान नागरिकों को बाल विवाह रोकथाम व कोरोना बचाव हेतु जागरूकता के पंपलेट वितरित किए गए। इसी प्रकार 12 दिसंबर को आयोजित होने वाली राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में आपसी राजीनामे के माध्यम से प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करवाने हेतु भी नागरिकों को प्रेरित किया गया।

