आयोजन:गौशाला समिति की बैठक में भामाशाहों को सम्मानित करने का लिया प्रस्ताव

मकराना3 घंटे पहले
  • मकराना में शीतला माता गौ सेवा समिति की मासिक बैठक का आयोजन

शहर की शीतला माता गौ सेवा समिति की मासिक बैठक शनिवार को माताभर स्थित गौशाला में आयोजित की गई। समिति अध्यक्ष परसाराम किरडोलिया की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित इस बैठक में विभिन्न प्रस्ताव पारित किए गए। सह सचिव दिलीप सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि आगामी 5 जनवरी 2021 को गौशाला में तीन लाख रुपए की लागत से नवनिर्मित चारा शेड का लोकार्पण समारोह पूर्वक किया जाएगा। जिसकी तैयारियों को लेकर बैठक में चर्चा कर रूपरेखा तैयार की गई। इस दौरान सचिव शेर सिंह चौहान ने इस वर्ष गौशाला में दानपुण्य करने वाले भामाशाहों का लोकार्पण समारोह में सहयोग व सेवा हेतु प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किए जाने का प्रस्ताव रखा, जिसे सर्वसम्मति से पारित किया गया।

इसी प्रकार घासीराम गुर्जर ने समारोह के दिन हर वर्ष की भांति इस बार भी महाप्रसादी करने का प्रस्ताव रखा। समिति द्वारा नवनिर्मित चारा शेड की लागत वहन करने वाले भामाशाह की नाम प्लेट शेड के बाहर लगाने का भी प्रस्ताव लिया गया। बैठक में संरक्षक चंद्रवीर सिंह चौहान, मेवाराम गिला, घासीराम गुर्जर, रामनिवास वैष्णव, रामकरण किरडोलिया, वीर सिंह चौहान, फुलाराम चौहान, लक्ष्मणराम चौहान, जेपी किरडोलिया, ईश्वरलाल बिंजरावत, भागचंद जांगिड़, उम्मेद सिंह चौहान आदि मौजूद थे।

