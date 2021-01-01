पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:रोटरी क्लब ने 85 जरूरतमंदों को डूंगरी बस्ती पर कंबल वितरित किए

मकराना3 घंटे पहले
  • क्लब के सदस्य बोले- जरूरतमंदों की सेवा हमेशा जारी रहेगी

रोटरी क्लब मकराना ने सोमवार को सामाजिक सरोकार के तहत सर्दी से बचाव हेतु जरूरतमंद लोगों को कंबल वितरित किए। क्लब के सदस्य श्रवण कुमार तानाण के भतीजे स्व. रोहित पुत्र किशनलाल तानाण की स्मृति में कंबल वितरण का कार्यक्रम रखा गया।

इस दौरान क्लब अध्यक्ष अब्दुल कयूम भाटी के नेतृत्व में सदस्यों ने मंगलाना रोड स्थित डूंगरी बस्ती पर 85 अति जरूरतमंद लोगों को कंबल बांटे। कंबल प्राप्त करने के बाद महिलाएं खुशी से फूली नहीं समा रही थी। क्लब अध्यक्ष भाटी ने बताया कि मंगलवार को भी कंबल वितरण का कार्यक्रम जारी रहेगा जिसके लिए जरूरतमंद लोगों की सूची तैयार की गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि सामाजिक सरोकार के तहत जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए अन्य सेवा प्रकल्पों पर भी विचार किया जा रहा है। कंबल वितरण के दौरान क्लब के सचिव पीसी प्रजापत, पूर्व अध्यक्ष रामस्वरूप सोलंकी, अजीज गहलोत, एक्यू कुरैशी, देवराज सोलंकी, गंगाराम मेघवाल, श्रवण लाल तानाण, अमृतलाल तानाण, किशनलाल तानाण, लगनशाह अस्पताल के सचिव हाजी मक्की गैसावत, अब्दुल कयूम हिन्दुस्तान, टिकम चंद तानाण, नरपत राम तानाण, कैलाश पनवा, दिलीप कुमार, विक्रम भाट, मुरली आदि मौजूद थे।

