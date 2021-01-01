पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Terrorists Threw The Grenade, Then Saved The Life, The Youth Preparing For The Army After Hearing The Bravery Of Gallantry Medalist Nemichand, Who Killed Two Suicide Terrorists In Face to face Firing.

संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ की शांति सेना में दक्षिण अफ्रीका में:आतंकियों ने ग्रेनेड फेंका तो कूद जान बचाई, आमने-सामने की फायरिंग में दो फिदायीन आतंकी मारने वाले शौर्य पदक विजेता नेमीचंद की बहादुरी के किस्से सुन सेना की तैयारी कर रहे युवा

मकराना22 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सेना मेडल से सम्मानित नेमीचंद गोदारा। - Dainik Bhaskar
सेना मेडल से सम्मानित नेमीचंद गोदारा।
  • नेमीचंद की शौर्य गाथा : मकराना तहसील के पहले सैनिक जो शौर्य पदक प्राप्त कर सेना में सेवाएं दे रहे हैं
  • ग्रेनेड हमले से बच दो दहशतगर्दों को मौत के घाट उतारने वाले मकराना के जांबाज नेमीचंद की कहानी

मातृभूमि के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्यौछावर करने के बाद सैनिकों को शौर्य पदक से नवाजे जाने की बात सामने आती रही है परंतु मकराना के जाखली गांव के रामदीन गोदारा की ढाणी निवासी सैनिक नेमीचंद गोदारा ऐसे जांबाज हैं जिन्होंने पुलवामा में दो आतंकियों को ढेर कर वीरता का सम्मान सेना मैडल प्राप्त किया है।

वे अभी बाड़मेर सीमा पर 20 लांसर यूनिट में दफेदार के रूप में देश की सेवा में जुटे हैं। सेना में अपने साथियों के बीच ओजपूर्ण भाव से पेश आने वाले नेमीचंद जब भी गांव में छुट्टी पर आते हैं क्षेत्र के युवाओं व बच्चों को सैनिकों की वीरता के किस्से सुनाकर उन्हें सेना ज्वाइन करने हेतु जरूर प्रेरित करते हैं। आतंकियों को मारकर तहसील के पहले ऑन ड्यूटी सेना मेडल प्राप्त करने वाले नेमीचंद जब स्कूलों में सैनिकों की वीर गाथाएं सुनाते हुए सेना जीवन साझा करते हैं तो श्रोताओं का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा हो जाता है।

हाल ही में शौर्य पदक मिलने पर राजस्थान सरकार की ओर से उन्हें जैसलमेर के मोहनगढ़ में इंदिरा गांधी नहर क्षेत्र में 25 बीघा कृषि की जमीन प्रदान की है। दफेदार (हवलदार) नेमीचंद ने बताया कि सेना में शौर्य दिखाने का अवसर मिलता है वहीं अचीवमेंट पर सम्मान व अवार्ड भी मिलता है जिससे सेना में युवाओं के लिए देशसेवा के साथ कॅरियर के बेहतर अवसर मौजूद हैं, बस युवाओं को अच्छे से गाइड किए जाने की आवश्यकता है।
पिता और गांव के सैनिकों को देखकर सेना में जाने का बनाया मानस
उन्होंने गांव के सैनिकों को देखकर सेना में जाने का मानस बनाया, जिसके चलते 8 जनवरी 2001 को सेना ज्वाइन की एवं वर्ष 2014 से 2016 तक कश्मीर में 55 आरआर यूनिट में रहते हुए देश की सीमा की रक्षा की। 2014 में झेलम नदी के किनारे आए सैलाब में लोगों को बचाने का काम भी किया। संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ की शांति सेना में दक्षिण अफ्रीका में भी गोदारा ने वर्ष 2018 में एक साल तक सेवाएं दी है।
फुर्ती ऐसी कि, एक ऑपरेशन के दौरान उग्रवादियों को नहीं दिया भागने का मौका
दफेदार नेमीचंद गोदारा ने बताया कि 55 आरआर यूनिट में रहते हुए उन्हें 6 फरवरी 2016 को सूचना मिली कि पुलवामा जिले के गांडीपुरा गांव में एक मदरसा के पास में दो आतंकवादी छुपे हैं जो कि सेना कैंप या सेना के मूवमेंट के दौरान फिदायिन हमला करने की फिराक में है।

इसके तुरंत बाद कार्डन लगाया गया जिसमें लॉस दफेदार नेमीचंद गोदारा इनर कॉर्डन के स्टॉप पार्टी का हिस्सा थे। घेराबंदी में आगे की तरफ घात लगाए गोदारा पर अचानक उग्रवादी व उसके साथी द्वारा ग्रेनेड से हमला किया गया। ग्रेनेड फटने पर गोदारा ने स्वयं का बचाव करते हुए तेजी से दुश्मन की तरफ प्रभावकारी प्रहार करते हुए फायर किया।

हौसला ऐसा कि, आतंकी गोलियां बरसा रहे थे, तब सामने जाकर उन्हें ढेर कर दिया
नेमीचंद ने एक ऑपरेशन के दौरान जब आतंकियों पर फायर किया तो उन्हें भागने का मौका नहीं मिला। इस पर उग्रवादियों ने ग्रेनेड दागते हुए तितर बितर फायर किए। ऐसे में लांस दफेदार नेमीचंद गोदारा ने विशिष्ट सैन्य कौशल और साहस का परिचय देते हुए सीधे दुश्मन की तरफ बढ़े।

अपने जीवन की परवाह न करते हुए उन्होंने आमने सामने की स्थिति में फायर किया जिसमें एक उग्रवादी गोली लगने से ढेर हो गया वहीं खिडक़ी से कूदने का प्रयास कर रहा दूसरा उग्रवादी भी नेमीचंद की गोली का शिकार हुआ। अब नेमीचंद जब भी गांव आते हैं तब युवाओं को सेना भर्ती में जाने के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं।
नेमीचंद को 2017 में मिला था सेना मेडल, पिता भी पूर्व सैनिक, वे 1971 का युद्ध लड़ चुके

अद्भुत कार्य, हिम्मत व बहादुरी के लिए लांस दफेदार गोदारा को 26 जनवरी 2017 को वीरता का पुरस्कार सेना मैडल से सम्मानित किया गया। उनके पिता दुलाराम गोदारा भी पूर्व सैनिक हैं तथा 1971 में दौरान लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर तैनात रहते हुए भारत-पाक युद्ध में हिस्सा ले चुके हैं। उनके गांव जाखली में काफी तादाद में पूर्व सैनिक भी हैं।

