मांग:मुख्य मार्ग पर गड्ढों से आवागमन प्रभावित

मकराना3 घंटे पहले
  • आमजन को लगा रहता हैं दुर्घटनाओं का डर, सड़कें दुरूस्त कराने की मांग

शहर के मुख्य मार्गों में से एक जूसरी रोड पर उमा हॉस्पिटल के पास बने गड्ढों से एक ओर आमजन को आवागमन में परेशान होना पड़ रहा है वहीं दुर्घटनाओं का डर भी लगा रहता है। जूसरी रोड शहर के मुख्य मार्गों में शामिल हैं जो मकराना को हाइवे एवं दर्जनों गांवों से जोड़ती है। साथ ही शहर के ज्यादातर हॉस्पिटल जाने सहित शहर से बाहर जाने का भी मुख्य मार्ग है।

ऐसे में मुख्य सड़क पर बने गड्ढों से बचने एवं संतुलन बिगडऩे से कई वाहन चालक फिसलकर चोटिल हो चुके हैं। स्थानीय निवासियों ने बताया कि आए दिन कोई ना कोई बाइक सवार उक्त गड्ढों के कारण चोटिल होता रहता है। उन्होंने बताया कि सड़क की मरम्मत को लेकर संबंधित अधिकारियों को शिकायत करने के बाद भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ है। साथ ही पेयजल लाइन में लीकेज होने से जल सप्लाई के दौरान गड्ढों में पानी जमा हो जाता है, जिससे मार्ग पर कीचड़ फैल जाता है।

