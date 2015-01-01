पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:विकास के भरपूर काम कराएंगे : भींचर

मकराना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मकराना प्रधान सुमिता भींचर ने ग्रहण किया पदभार, परबतसर व मौलासर प्रधान ने भी कार्यभार संभाला

पंचायत समिति मकराना की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान सुमिता भींचर ने कहा कि वे क्षेत्र के समुचित विकास की सोच रखती है जिसके चलते सबके सहयोग से चहुंमुखी विकास कार्य करवाए जाएंगे। प्रधान भींचर बुधवार को अपने पदभार ग्रहण समारोह में उपस्थित सरपंच, पंस सदस्य व अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों को संबोधित कर रही थी।

उन्हें गाजे बाजे के साथ विकास अधिकारी महावीर बांगड़ा ने पदभार सौंपते हुए विभिन्न दस्तावेजों पर हस्ताक्षर करवाए। इस अवसर पर प्रधान ने कहा कि वे सभी को साथ लेकर चलने में विश्वास रखती है तथा बगैर किसी भेदभाव व जातिपाति के जनता के विकास से जुड़ी योजनाओं की क्रियान्विति करवाएंगी। पूर्व विधायक श्रीराम भींचर ने कहा कि मकराना की जनता ने उनमें विश्वास जताते हुए लगातार परिवार से पांचवीं बार प्रधान चुना है। जनता के बीच रहकर लोगों के सुख दु:ख में भागीदार बने रहे हैं।

वर्ष 2013 में विधायक चुने जाने पर पिछले 13 विधायकों के कुल बजट से ज्यादा राशि विकास कार्यों पर खर्च की। मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे के नेतृत्व में करोड़ों की श्यामाप्रसाद मुखर्जी योजना लाए जिसमें बुड़सू कलस्टर की सात ग्राम पंचायतों में विकास की कोई कमी नहीं रहेगी। मौलासर प्रधान मंजू मेघवाल ने बुधवार को पूजन कार्यक्रम के साथ ही पद भार ग्रहण किया। इस मौके पर डीडवाना विधायक चेतन डूडी भी मौजूद रहे। उन्होंने कहा अब गांव ढाणी जाकर लोगों की समस्याएं सुनेंगे एवं निश्चित रूप से जनता के सभी काम प्राथमिकता से करवाए जाएंगे।

इसी प्रकार सरपंच महावीर कूंकणा, विक्रम मातवा, श्रवण रलिया, मुकेश डारा, पूसाराम, महेश जांगीड़, पूर्व सरपंच गिरधारी राम, रणजीत सिंह चौहान, बिरमाराम किरड़ोलिया आदि ने कहा कि पूर्व विधायक भींचर की जनहित की रीति नीति के कारण जनता उनसे जुड़ी हुई है तथा इसी विश्वास के साथ उनकी पुत्रवधु को प्रधान निर्वाचित किया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि चुनाव प्रक्रिया विलंबित होने से सरपंच, जनप्रतिनिधियों व आम नागरिकों को काफी समस्याएं देखने को मिली है जिसके चलते अब योजनाबद्ध ढंग से क्षेत्र में अटके हुए काम पूरे करवाए जाएं। गिरधर पलोड़, अजय भींचर, सरपंच रामसिंह मनाना, बोदू सिंह रायथलिया, चैनाराम चौधरी, विनीत मुच्छाल, कपिल तोषनीवाल, मुन्नालाल दाधीच, लीलादेवी व अन्य पंस सदस्य, सरपंच व जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे।

परबतसर पं.स. में नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान मीरा देवी चौधरी ने पदभार ग्रहण किया

नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान मीरा देवी मुण्डवाडिया एवं उपप्रधान अशोक कुमार मेघवाल ने बुधवार को समारोह पूर्वक विधिवत पूजा अर्चना के साथ पदभार ग्रहण किया। कार्यक्रम में विधायक रामनिवास गावड़िया मुख्य अतिथि रहे। विधायक गावड़िया ने प्रधान और सभी नवनिर्वाचित पंचायत समिति के सदस्यों को शुभकामनाएं दी। विधायक गावड़िया ने कहा कि मैं भरोसा दिलाता हूं कि आने वाले समय में परबतसर विधानसभा में खूब विकास कार्य करवाये जायेंगे। कोरोना के वजह से विकास कार्य जरूर रूके हैं लेकिन अब कड़ी से कड़ी मिलाकर विकास कार्यों को प्राथमिकता देंगे। कांग्रेस का प्रधान बनाकर जनता ने नींव और मजबूत की है। हम सभी को साथ लेकर कार्य करेंगे। पंचायत समिति प्रधान मीरा देवी चौधरी ने पदभार ग्रहण किया। पदभार ग्रहण समारोह में उप प्रधान अशोक मेघवाल, बीडीओ त्रिलोक राम दैया, पूर्व प्रधान रतनी देवी बडारडा, पीह सरपंच अमरचन्द्र जाजड़ा, सांचौर सरपंच रूपाराम डूडी, कुराडा सरपंच पूराराम, खिदरपुरा सरपंच पति भंवर गोदारा, रूणिजा सरपंच पोकरराम डारा, लक्ष्मण बडारडा, गिरधारी लाल मुदलिया, मुकेश थ्यौरी, लिखमा राम किरडोली, ओमप्रकाश मुण्डवाडिया, राजेश कस्वा, मौजूद रहे। वहीं पंचायत समिति सदस्य सुमन, सरजू देवी, कमला, मंजू, निर्मल, ललिता, सुमन का पंचायत समिति द्वारा स्वागत किया गया।

