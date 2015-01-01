पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन:पटवार संघ ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा

मंगलाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 21 दिसम्बर को जिला मुख्यालयों पर होगी मूक रैली

पटवारी संघ परबतसर ने अपनी विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर सोमवार को एक दिन की पेन डाउन हड़ताल रखकर उपखंड अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार मूंड को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में वेतन विसंगति को दूर करने, एसीपी योजना के अन्तर्गत 9, 18, 27 की सेवा अवधि के स्थान पर 7, 14, 21, 28 व 32 की सेवा अवधि पूर्ण करने पर चयनित वेतनमान का लाभ देते हुए पदोन्नति पद का वेतनमान देने, सरकार के साथ संगठन के हुए समझौतों पर पुन:विचार करने की मांगे रखी गई।

ज्ञापन में मांगों को नहीं मानने पर 21 दिसम्बर को जिला मुख्यालयों पर मूक रैली निकालने की बात भी रखी गई। उपखंड अधिकारी परबतसर को ज्ञापन सौंपते समय पटवारी संघ के अध्यक्ष निरंजन मीणा, उपाध्यक्ष अणदा राम कुमावत, समय सिंह, विकास मीणा, दीनदयाल वैष्णव, संजय सैन, हरकेश मीणा, रवीन्द्र, सुमन मीणा, मनीषा मीणा, गगनदीप मीणा सहित काफी संख्या में पटवारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें