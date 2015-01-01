पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन

मंगलाना5 घंटे पहले
  • सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षाएं चलने की बात कही

परबतसर क्षेत्र के निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने एसडीएम मुकेश कुमार मूंड से मुलाकात कर सरकारी स्कूलों में कोरोना गाइड लाइन की अवहेलना करते हुए कक्षाएं लगाने की शिकायत की। निजी स्कूलों के संचालकों ने कहा कि राजकीय स्कूलों में सभी कक्षाएं लगाई जा रही है। जबकि निजी शिक्षण संस्थान बंद है ऐसे में अभिभावक बच्चो की टी सी की मांग करने लगे है। एसडीएम ने कहा कि नियम सबके लिए समान है। सरकारी स्कूलों में कोरोना गाइड लाइन की अवहेलना हो रही है तो गलत है। मूंड ने तत्काल शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों से बात कर जांच करने के आदेश दिए।

निजी स्कूल संचालक प्रतिनिधि मंडल में लक्ष्मण सिंह जीनियस स्कूल, नरेन्द्र खोखर ज्ञान विहार, बृज किशोर पारीक नेशनल चिल्ड्रन्स, दामोदर पारीक मॉडर्न स्कूल, नवनील गौड़ टैगोर स्कूल व अजय प्रजापत दुर्गा विद्यापीठ शामिल रहे। गौरतलब है कि राज्य सरकार के आदेशानुसार पूरे प्रदेश में 31 दिसम्बर तक सभी स्कूलें बंद रहेगी। पिछले कुछ दिनों से निजी शिक्षण संस्थान में अध्ययनरत बच्चों के अभिभावक सरकारी स्कूलों में बच्चों को आते देखकर अपने बच्चों की पढाई को लेकर चिंतित है। ऐसे में वे निजी स्कूल संचालकों से अपने बच्चो की टी सी लेने की मांग करने लगे है।

