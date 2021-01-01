पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना:1.10 करोड़ लोग 5 लाख तक का ले सकेंगे फ्री इलाज

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना शुरू होने से जरूरतमंदों को मिलेगा फायदा

आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना शुरू होने से जरूरतमंद लोगों को फायदा मिलेगा। यह योजना 1 सितंबर 2019 से चल रही है, नए प्रावधानों के साथ इसे फिर से लॉन्च किया गया है। योजना के तहत बीमा राशि बढ़ाई गई है, अब 3.30 लाख सालाना से बढ़ाकर 5 लाख रुपए तक का इलाज की सीमा गई है।

सामान्य बीमारियों के लिए 50 हजार और गंभीर बीमारियों के लिए 4.50 लाख तक का मुफ्त इलाज उपलब्ध होगा। योजना के तहत सरकारी अस्पतालों के साथ साथ इससे अटैच निजी अस्पतालों में मुफ्त इलाज मिलेगा। अस्पताल में भर्ती से 5 दिन पहले और डिस्चार्ज के 15 दिन बाद तक का मेडिकल खर्च भी मुफ्त पैकेज में शामिल किया गया है।

लाभार्थी को अस्पतालों में योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए आधार कार्ड या जन आधार कार्ड दिखाना होगा। सरकार का दावा है कि स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना में सालाना 1.10 करोड़ परिवारों को मुफ्त इलाज मुहैया करवाया जाएगा। योजना पर सरकार हर साल 1400 करोड़ रुपए वहन करेगी।

योजना के नए फेज में 1401 की जगह 1572 पैकेज शामिल होंगे। कुछ समय बाद इंटर स्टेट पोर्टिबिलिटी भी शुरू करने की भी तैयारी है, जिससे अन्य राज्यों में भी मुफ्त इलाज करवाया जा सकेगा। राजस्थान में केंद्र की प्रधानमंत्री आयुष्मान भारत योजना लागू करने की जगह राजस्थान सरकार ने हाइब्रिड स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना बनाई है। सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने दावा किया कि केंद्र की बीमा योजना अगर लागू करते तो सामाजिक आर्थिक सर्वे 2011 में शामिल 60 लाख परिवार ही पात्र होते।

फर्जीवाड़ा रोकने के लिए बनाई एंटी फ्रॉड यूनिट
नई बीमा योजना में गड़बड़ी रोकने के लिए एंटी फ्राॅड यूनिट बनाई गई है। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि हमने स्टडी करवाई थी। आज जो केंद्र की स्कीम चल रही है वह पहले आंध्रप्रदेश में चल रही थी। उसमें कई गड़बडिय़ां थीं। इसलिए हमने उसे लागू नहीं किया। पहले भामाशाह योजना में भी खूब गड़बडिय़ां सामने आई थीं । एंटी फ्राॅड यूनिट कई स्तर पर निगाह रखेगी। योजना में दो साल पुराने अस्पतालों को ही इंपेनल किया गया है। जिला और राज्य स्तर की कमेटी मिलकर अस्पताल का चयन करने का प्रावधान किया है।

