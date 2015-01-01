पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लगातार बढ़ रहे ठगी के मामले:30 हजार कर्जा ले व मूंग बेच केसीसी जमा कराने आए फौजी के पिता से 1.48 लाख रुपए ठगे

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
पीड़ित किसान चोखाराम।
  • बैंक के आगे से बुजुर्ग को बाइक पर बैठाकर ले गया था आरोपी
  • केसीसी जमा कराने के बाद पत्नी का उपचार भी करवाना चाहता था

ढाई लाख के केसीसी को जमा कराने के लिए मूंग बेची और 30 हजार रुपए का कर्जा लेकर बुधवार सुबह गोगेलाव से नागौर आए एक फौजी के 66 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग पिता को ठग फर्जी बैंक मैनेजर बनकर एक लाख 48 हजार रुपयों को पार कर ले गया।

वारदात के कुछ देर बाद जब बुजुर्ग को ठगी का अहसास हुआ तो उसने आरोपी के बताए नंबरों एवं उसके नाम-पते के बारे में लोगों से पड़ताल की, लेकिन फोन नंबर बंद आए और आरोपी का पता फर्जी निकला। इस तरह एक लाख 48 हजार की ठगी होने के बाद बुजुर्ग गोगेलाव निवासी चोखाराम 66 पुत्र जेठाराम जाट के पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई।

वह टैम्पो में बैठकर कोतवाली थाने पहुंचा और रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने मौका मुआयना किया, लेकिन आरोपी का पुलिस दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को भी सुराग नहीं लगा पाई। चोखाराम ने बताया कि उसके तीन बेटे हैं। इनमें से दो कृषि कार्य करते हैं। जबकि छोटा बेटा फाैजी है, जिसने दो साल पहले ही फौज में लगा है। वर्तमान में वह जम्मू में तैनात है। उक्त वारदात के बारे में जब उसको भी पता लगा तो काफी दुख हुआ है। केसीसी जमा कराने के बाद वह पत्नी का उपचार भी करवाना चाहता था।

खुद को मैनेजर बताया, ऑनलाइन जमा करने का दिया झांसा

चोखाराम ने बताया वह केसीसी जमा कराने बुधवार 12 बजे दिल्ली दरवाजा स्थित सेन्ट्रल बैंक पहुंचा। कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने की वजह से बैंक बंद थी। इसके चलते वह बैंक के सामने खड़ा था। तभी बैंक की सीढिय़ों पर बैठा 35-40 वर्ष का एक शख्स उसके पास आया, जिसने कहा वह बैंक मैनेजर है यहीं कार्यरत है। रुपए यहां जमा नहीं होंगे वह ऑनलाइन गांधी चौक स्थित मुख्यशाखा में जमा करवा देगा। आरोपी चोखाराम को बाइक पर बैठाकर पीएचईडी चौराहा स्थित दुकान पर लाया।

वहां दो कागजों के फार्म पर हस्ताक्षर करवाए। इसके बाद कहा कि बैंक के नीचे खड़े रहो। वह बैंक में रुपए जमा करवाकर आता है। कुछ देर बाद वह नीचे आया और कहा कि केसीसी में 33 हजार की छूट आई है। रुपए खाते में जमा हो गए हैं। यह कहते हुए आरोपी ने चोखाराम को वापस दिल्ली दरवाजे पर छोड़ दिया।

