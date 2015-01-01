पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भीषण हादसा:कार को बचाने के चक्कर में 2 ट्रेलर भिड़े और भभक गए, 3 घायल

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
ट्रेलर में आग के बाद का दृश्य।
  • दोनों ट्रेलरों के खलासी व एक चालक गंभीर घायल रेफर किया, सदर थाना इलाके के चिमरानी फांटा के पास हुआ था हादसा

सदर थाना इलाके के जोधपुर रोड पर चिमरानी फांटा के पास शनिवार देर शाम ओवर टेक के चक्कर में दो ट्रेलरों की हुई भिड़ंत के बाद उठी चिंगारी से अचानक दोनों ट्रेलर भभक गए। इसमें दोनों ट्रेलरों के खलासी व एक ड्राइवर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। इनमें से लोहे की प्लेट्स से भरे हुए ट्रेलर के खलासी को रेफर कर दिया गया है। वहीं चावल से भरे हुए दूसरे ट्रेलर के ड्राइवर व खलासी घायल हैं, जिनको यहां जवाहर लाल नेहरू हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इस हादसे के बाद मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में तमाशबीनों का जमावड़ा लग गया।

सूचना पर हादसा स्थल पहुंची थाना पुलिस एवं फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग पर काबू पाने के प्रयास किए, लेकिन आग की लपटें भीषण होने की वजह से उस पर काबू पाने में करीब दो घंटे का समय लग गया। इसमें ट्रक पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गए। इसके चलते काफी देर तक मुख्य जोधपुर मार्ग पर जाम की स्थिति भी बनी रही। बाद में पुलिस एवं स्थानीय लोगों ने मदद कर आवागमन सुचारू करवाया।

दो घंटे तक भभकता रहा चावल से भरा हुआ ट्रक, दूसरे ट्रक में लोहे की प्लेटें थीं

ट्रेलर के खलासी हरियाणा के गोल पुरी निवासी सलामुद्दीन पुत्र अकबर ने बताया कि वे हरियाणा के हिसार से चावल लेकर गुजरात के कांडला जा रहे थे। उस समय ट्रेलर को ड्राइवर नूहु के गोल पुरी निवासी शौकीन पुत्र कमरूद्दीन चला रहा था। यहां रास्ते में अचानक एक कार ने ओवरटेक किया तो सामने से ट्रक को आता देख कार चालक ने अचानक सामने आकर ब्रेक लगा दिए। साइड में ट्रक खड़ा होने से शौकीन ने ट्रेलर दूसरी दिशा में घुमाया तो सामने से तेज गति से आ रहे ट्रेलर से भिड़ंत हो गई।

सलामुद्दीन ने बताया कि जैसे ही ट्रेलर भिड़े तो उसकी आंखें बंद हो गई थी और वह ट्रेलर के आगे के कांच से नीचे आकर गिरा। वह खुद को संभाल पाता इससे पहले ही ट्रक से चिंगारी उठी और वह भभकने लग गया। इसके बाद कुछ ही देर में पहले उनके ट्रक में आग लगी। इसके बाद दोनों ट्रक भभकने लग गए। उसने बताया कि उसके ड्राइवर को कुछ भी होश नहीं था। हादसे के बाद लोग दौड़कर आए और उन्होंने हमें संभला। इसके बाद सभी घायलों को यहां हॉस्पिटल पहंंुचाया गया। उसने बताया गलती कार की थी।

दूसरे ट्रक में लोहे की ब्लेड भरी थी। इस ट्रक के खलासी टोंक जिले के धूनी निवासी कौशल गुर्जर पुत्र किशन गोपाल के गंभीर चोट आई है। इस पर उसे रेफर किया गया है। यह ट्रक लोहे की प्लेटों को भावनगर से पंजाब के गोविंदगढ़ लेकर जा रहा था। हादसे के बाद ट्रेलर का ड्राइवर मौके से फरार हो गया। इस हादसे के बाद खलासी के जानकार मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं।

