पढ़ना लिखना अभियान:28.2 हजार निरक्षर : कलंक धोने 15 साल से लेकर बड़े-बुजुर्गों की लगेंगी कक्षाएं

  • साक्षरता में राजस्थान दूसरा फिसड्डी राज्य, अगले सप्ताह शुरू होगा अभियान

देश में साक्षरता दर में पिछड़े दूसरे सबसे बड़े राज्य राजस्थान ने अब निरक्षरता के कलंक को धोने की तैयारी कर ली है। निरक्षरों को आखर ज्ञान करवाने और उन्हें पढ़ाने-लिखाने के लिए दो साल से बंद साक्षरता अभियान को राज्य सरकार फिर ने शुरू कर दिया है। नागौर में अगले सप्ताह शुरू होगा। राज्य के 4 लाख 20 हजार निरक्षरों को फिर से साक्षर करके निरक्षरता के दाग को धोया जाएगा। सहायक परियोजना अधिकारी रामनिवास रॉयल ने बताया कि कलेक्टर डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी के निर्देशानुसार अभियान के तहत प्रदेश में 4.20 लाख और नागौर में 28200 लाेगाें काे साक्षर बनाया जाएगा।

सबसे अधिक सिरोही में 33300 और सबसे कम दाैसा में 4000 लाेगाें काे साक्षर करना हाेगा। जबकि नागौर जिले में 28 हजार 200 महिला व पुरूष निरक्षर है, प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक निरक्षर वाला चौथा जिला है अभियान के लिए शहरी और ग्रामीण स्तर पर कमेटियां गठित कर दी हैं। शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों काे भी एक-एक व्यक्ति काे साक्षर बनाने की जिम्मेदारी साैंपी है। साक्षरता अभियान के लिए समितियों का गठन हाे चुका है।

सरकार देगी किताबें, अधिकारियाें काे भी एक-एक व्यक्ति काे करना हाेगा साक्षर

अधिकारियों के मुताबिक नागौर जिले में अगला सप्ताह से निरक्षरों काे चिन्हित करने संबंधित प्राेसेस शुरू कर दी जाएगी। स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं से लेकर शिक्षक और कक्षा 9 से 12वीं के स्टूडेंटस का भी सहयाेग लिया जाएगा। सबसे बड़ी बात है कि इसमें पीईईओ से लेकर अधिकारी काे भी एक व्यक्ति काे साक्षर करना हाेगा।

राज्य सरकार की ओर से इसके लिए पाठ्य सामग्री और स्टेशनरी भी उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। जिलाें मे आवंटित लक्ष्य के आधार पर कक्षाओं का संचालन किया जाना है। 8-10 निरक्षर पर एक स्वयंसेवी शिक्षक का चयन किया जाना है। निदेशालय साक्षरता एंव सतत शिक्षा ने पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान की कार्ययोजना तैयार कर ली है। कलेक्टरों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिला, ब्लॉक एवं ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जाए।

5 बार बदली है योजना, नहीं दूर हो रहा कलंक
देशभर में साक्षरता के ग्राफ को बढ़ाने के लिए अब तक पांच बार योजना बनाई जा चुकी है। हर पांच-सात साल में योजना का नाम बदलकर नए सिरे से योजना लागू कर दी जाती है, लेकिन अभी तक सम्पूर्ण साक्षर का सपना अधूरा है। एक्सपर्ट के अनुसार सरकार को हर बार योजना बदलने के बजाय ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर स्वंय सेवकों को जोड़कर इसे आगे बढ़ाना चाहिए। करीब 12 साल पहले यह कवायद हुई थी, लेकिन बाद में योजना बदल दी गई।

इधर, वर्षों से स्थायी नौकरी की आस में प्रेरक
साक्षरता विभाग में लंबे समय पर संविदा पर कार्यरत प्रेरकों को वर्ष 2018 में प्रोजेक्ट बंद होने का तर्क देते हुए हटा दिया गया। जबकि कई बार भाजपा व कांग्रेस संविदा कर्मचारियों को नियमित करने का भी वादा कर चुकी है। प्रेरक संघ के पदाधिकारियों के मुताबिक है कि वर्षों तक विभाग में सेवाएं देने के बाद भी पुराने मानदेय की राशि नहीं दी गई है। जिले में सैकड़ों प्रेरक ऐसे हैं जो विभाग की सेवा में स्थायी होने की उम्मीद में शिक्षक व अन्य भर्तियों में भी शामिल नहीं हो सके।

40 महिलाओं काे चिन्हित करना हाेगा

अभियान में शहरी इलाकाें में भी यदि 40 महिलाएं निरक्षर हैं ताे उन्हें भी चिन्हित किया जाएगा। उन्हें साक्षर करने की प्राेसेस हाेगी। इसमें 15 साल से अधिक उम्र के बच्चाें से लेकर महिलाओं और पुरुषों काे साक्षर करना शामिल है। अवेयरनेस के लिए नुक्कड़ नाटक सहित अन्य कार्यक्रम आयोजित होंगे। परीक्षाओं का आयाेजन मार्च 2021 तक करवाया जाएगा। निरक्षर को साक्षर करने का लेकर विभाग द्वारा प्रचार-प्रसार के साथ कक्षाएं लगाने की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई है। अगले सप्ताह से निरक्षरों की कक्षाएं लगेगी।

