जनसेवा:रैली में लाेगाें काे 3200 मास्क वितरण

नागाैर4 घंटे पहले
  • हरी झंडी दिखाकर रैली को पैदल किया गया रवाना

राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाये जा रहे कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन अभियान के तहत कार्यालय आयुक्त एवं प्रशासक मनीषा चाैधरी के निर्देशानुसार अशोक कार्यवाहक स्वच्छता निरीक्षक द्वारा जागरूकता रथ हरी झण्डी दिखाकर पैदल रैली को रवाना किया गया। रैली तेलीवाड़ा, भूतनाथ मन्दिर, दालमील रोड़ धरावाड़ी आदि मोहल्लों में सफाई कर्मचारियों द्वारा निकाली गई व आमजन को कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए गाईड लाईन के अनुसार निर्देशो की पालना के लिए बताया गया।

रैली के दौरान मास्क वितरण भी किया गया। परिषद के स्वच्छता निरीक्षक द्वारा शहर में बिना मास्क के घूम रहे व्यक्तियों के चालान नहीं काटने पर राेष जताया। परिषद में गठित टीमों के द्वारा मास्क एप से वार्डवार ज्यादा से ज्यादा मास्क का उपयोग करने हेतु आमजन को जागरूक किया गया।
नगर परिषद द्वारा गठित टीम द्वारा शहरी क्षेत्र में 3200 मास्क वितरण किए गए एवं 2500 स्टीकर कार्मिकों के द्वारा शहर में विभिन्न क्षेत्र में दुपहिया वाहनों एवं घरों पर स्टीकर चस्पा किए गए। इस मुख्य स्वच्छता निरीक्षक अनिल कुमार,़ जयसिंह राठौड़, कार्यवाहक सफाई निरीक्षक अशोक बारासा, आईदान, विजय बारासा, अभिषेक जावा, प्रेम गुजराती, राहुल अजरूदीन इत्यादि कोविड 19 जनजागरूकता अभियान में मौके पर मौजूद रहे।
कर्मचारियाें की ली बैठक
कलेक्टर के निर्देशों की पालना मे आयुक्त द्वारा अपने कक्ष में शहरी जल प्रदाय योजना के अन्तर्गत कार्यरत फीटर, वाॅल्वमैन एवं जल सप्लाई कार्यरत कार्मिकों की बैठक ली एवं निर्देश दिए कि शहर जल आपूर्ति को सामान्य रखा जाए शहर के किसी भी क्षेत्र में हो रहे अवैध कनेक्शन को तुरंत चिन्हित कर काटने की कार्यवाही अमल में लाए तथा किसी भी स्थान पर टेंकर अवैध रूप से भर जाते हो तो उसकी सूचना से अवगत कराए। शहर में पानी के बिल बकाया राशि अत्याधिक है जिसकी वसूली में प्रगति लाए। टीम गठन कर उक्त कार्यो की प्रगति रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत किया जाए।

