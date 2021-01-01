पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:दो दिन में 4 लाख 27 हजार बच्चों को पिलाई पोलियो की खुराक

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • तीन दिन चला अभियान, अब तक चार लाख 27 हजार बच्चो ने पी दवा

जिले में 31 जनवरी से शुरू हुए तीन दिवसीय पल्स पाेलियो अभियान का मंगलवार को समापन हुआ। इस अभियान में जिले में 5 लाख 64 हजार बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। पहले दिन 31 जनवरी को 2 लाख 40 हजार 344 बच्चों को व दूसरे दिन एक फरवरी को 1 लाख 86 हजार 696 बच्चों को घर-घर जाकर पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई।

इस तरह दो दिन में 4 लाख 27 हजार 278 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई। जिला प्रजनन एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. मुश्ताक अहमद ने बताया कि मंगलवार को भी घर-घर जाकर दवाई पिलाई गई जिसकी रिपोर्ट बुधवार को आएगी। मंगलवार को कच्ची बस्ती, सांसी बस्ती, बस स्टैंड, घांची बस्ती, बीएसएफ स्टैंड व नागौरी गेट सहित विभिन्न इलाकों में दवाई पिलाई गई। अभियान में एएनएम, एलएचवी, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं, आशा सहयोगिनी, एनसीसी व स्काउट व गाइड ने खुराक पिलाने में सहयोग किया।

