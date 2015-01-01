पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:40 फीट का खुला पड़ा नाला, बंद नहीं करने पर विराेध

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
शहर के ब्रह्मपुरी क्षेत्र में 40 फीट खुले नाले को बंद नहीं करने पर शुक्रवार को मोहल्ले के लोगों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। कांग्रेस के युवा नेता ओमप्रकाश खोजा के नेतृत्व में मोहल्लेवासियों द्वारा यहां ठेकेदार द्वारा नाले केवल ऊंची दीवार करने का विरोध किया। लोगों ने कहा- खुले नाले से गंदगी और भयंकर बदबू लोगों के घरों तक आ रही है। लोगों को श्वास लेने में तकलीफ हो रही है। आए दिन नाले में पशु अंदर गिर रहे है। लोग बीमारियों के शिकार हो रहे हैं। जिसके चलते मोहल्ले के लोग लंबे समय से परेशान है।

अगर नाले को बंद नहीं किया गया तो यह परेशानी हमेशा के लिए बनी रहेगी। विरोध-प्रदर्शन के बाद मौके पर नगर परिषद से मकबूल मौके पर पहुंचे और लोगों से समझाइश की कोशिश की, मगर वो नाले को बंद करवाने पर अड़े रहे। इस दौरान मुराद खां, ल्यकात, बंटी पंवार, भंवर सिंह, अब्दुल, चांद मोहम्मद, जितेंद्र पंवार, रवींद्र, विनोद माली, पिंटू माली, राशिद मिस्त्री, हसीना, शबनम सहित अन्य मोहल्लेवासी मौजूद रहे।

