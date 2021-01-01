पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अड़कसर में मैराथन:गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले 5 किमी की मैराथन दौड़

  • देशभक्ति गीतों के साथ हुई मैराथन, सूरज सिंह राव पहले और सुरेंद्र सिंह दूसरे स्थान पर हे

अड़कसर गांव में गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में सोमवार को अड़कसर विकास समिति द्वारा अड़कसर मैराथन दौड़ 2021 का आयोजन किया गया। अड़कसर विकास समिति अध्यक्ष कानाराम भूकर ने बताया कि 5 किमी मैराथन दौड़ में अड़कसर गांव व आसपास के 100 युवाओं ने भाग लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि मैराथन में कोविड 19 गाइड लाइन का पालन किया गया।

मैराथन दौड़ को पूर्व आईएएस ज्ञानाराम, सरपंच मनीषा चौधरी, डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार वर्मा, जिलाध्यक्ष राजस्थान आयुर्वेद चिकित्साधिकारी संघ सीकर, जिला परिषद सदस्य कैप्टन शंकर सिंह, ड्रग कंट्रोल ऑफिसर सीकर बलदेव चौधरी, पूर्व शारीरिक शिक्षक कैलाश शर्मा ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस दौरान दौड़ में शामिल युवाओं ने भारत माता की जय, जय हिंद जय भारत के नारे लगाए।

दौड़ में भाग लेने वाले सभी प्रतिभागियों को मणिपाल हॉस्पीटल जयपुर के जॉइंट रिप्लेसमेंट सर्जन डॉ. बीआर बगड़िया द्वारा टी शर्ट वितरित की गई तथा गौशाला उपाध्यक्ष मांगूराम बधाला द्वारा सभी युवाओं के लिए दूध की व्यवस्था की गई। इस दौरान सुखाराम बलारा, डालूराम मुंड, रामदेव थालोड़, कोषाध्यक्ष कृष्ण सैन, भंवर लाल भूकर, उप सरपंच विजेंद्र सिंह, राम सिंह, बजरंग लाल जांगिड़, पूर्व सरपंच भगवान कादिया, अशोक जांगिड़, संजय सोनी, बजरंग लाल मूंड, गोपाल बगडिय़ा, जमन लाल सैन, मनोहर सिंह राव, शंकर सिंह राव, व्याख्याता लिछमण राम, अर्जुन राम मूंड, गौरी शंकर शर्मा, गुमाना राम थालोड़, रोहित चौधरी, कमल शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।
विजेता रहे प्रतिभागी सम्मानित
अडक़सर विकास समिति के सचिव कानाराम भूकर ने बताया कि मैराथन दौड़ में सूरज सिंह राव प्रथम, सुरेंद्र सिंह राव द्वितीय, सुनील रणवां तृतीय स्थान पर रहे। इन सभी को सम्मानित किया गया।

