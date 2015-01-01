पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:मिलावटी होने की आशंका में 5 क्विंटल 18 किलो लालमिर्च का पाउडर किया सीज

नागौर33 मिनट पहले
  • शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत एक मशाला उद्योग व डेयरी से सैंपल लिए गए

खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देशानुसार 26 अक्टूबर से चलाए जा रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत नागौर शहर में जांच दल ने कई जगह से खाद्य सामग्री के सैम्पल लिए। इस अवसर पर प्रशासन और चिकित्सा विभाग की टीमों की ओर से कई जगह सैंपल लेने का काम किया गया। इस अवसर पर जिले में अनेक जगहों से सैंपल लेने का काम किया जा रहा है। यह सैंपल अजमेर भेजे जाएंगे।

नागौर सहित पूरे जिले में चलाया जा रहा है यह अभियान, लगातार ले रहे हैं सैंपल

अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर व अभियान के नोडल अधिकारी मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि कलेक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी के मार्गदर्शन में चलाए जा रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत गठित जांच दल ने मंगलवार को शहर में स्थित एक डेयरी से गाय के दूध का नमूना लिया। इसके बाद जांच दल आजाद मसाला उद्योग पहुंचा।

जहां लाल मिर्च के पाउडर का नमूना लेने के बाद मिलावट का संदेश पाया गया। मिलावट के संदेह के चलते यहां से 5 क्विंटल 18 किलोग्राम लाल मिर्च का पाउडर सीज किया गया। इसी फर्म के यहां से जांच दल ने आजाद ब्रांड धनिया का भी सैम्पल लिया।

जांच दल में खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी राजेश जांगिड़, विधिक माप विज्ञान अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार, रसद विभाग के प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक रामवतार पूनिया तथा डेयरी के प्रतिनिधि विनय शर्मा शामिल थे। अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर ने बताया कि शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान 14 नवम्बर तक चलेगा।

अभियान के तहत इस बार खाद्य सामग्री में निर्माता द्वारा स्वास्थ्य के लिए असुरक्षित और जीवन को संकट में डालने वाला मिलावटी पदार्थ डाले जाने की सूचना देने वालों को सूचना सही पाए जाने पर 51 हजार रुपए की पुरस्कार राशि दिए जाने का प्रावधान रखा गया है।

इस राशि का वितरण फूड टेस्टिंग लैब की जांच के उपरान्त निष्कर्ष प्रमाणित करते हुए सूचना देने वाले की पहचान को गोपनीय रखते हुए किया जाएगा। जानकारी के अनुसार टीम की ओर से अब तक नागौर, गोगेलाव, मेड़ता, नावां, कुचामन सिटी, मकराना सहित कई कस्बों में कार्रवाई करते हुए सैंपल लिए जा चुके है। इस दौरान अनेक व्यापारी अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर निकलते भी देखे जा रहे है हालांकि अधिकतर इस अभियान में सहयोग कर रहे है।

