पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:5428 कार्मिकों व अपात्रों के नाम एनएफएसए सूची से हटाए

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रसद विभाग व एसडीएम कार्यालय कर रहे कार्रवाई

खाद्य सुरक्षा एक्ट की सूची में शामिल राजकीय सेवा में कार्यरत और सेवानिवृत कार्मिकों सहित अपात्र लोगों के नाम हटाने का कार्य प्रगति पर है। इस कार्य में रसद विभाग और जिले के समस्त उपखण्ड अधिकारी अभियान के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं। प्रगति रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अब तक जिले में 5 हजार 428 सरकारी सेवा कार्यरत और सेवानिवृत कार्मिकों तथा अपात्र लोगों के एनएफएसए की सूची से हटा दिए गए हैं। इस अभियान में रसद विभाग तथा उपखण्ड अधिकारी संयुक्त रूप से काम कर रहे हैं।

जिला रसद अधिकारी कार्यालय की टीम ने अब तक जिले में 2716 तथा उपखण्ड अधिकारी कार्यालय स्तर पर 2712 सरकारी कार्मिकों, सेवानिवृत कार्मिकों तथा अपात्र लोगों के नाम एनएफएसए की सूची से हटाए गए हैं। कलेक्टर ने रिकवरी करने की कार्रवाई में भी किसी प्रकार की शिथिलता नहीं बरतने के निर्देश दिए हैं। रसद विभाग की ओर से रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अब तक कर्मचारियों से रिकवरी के रूप में अब तक 57 लाख 45 हजार 633 रूपए की वसूली की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें