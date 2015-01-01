पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली:आपातकालीन सेवा जिले के लिए 56 एंबुलेंस काे अलर्ट माेड पर रखा,10908 मरीजाें काे पहुंचाया अस्पताल

नागाैर4 घंटे पहले
  • दीपावली पर प्रदेश में 1362 एंबुलेंस 24 घंटे तैनात रहेंगी, ताकि

दीपावली काे देखते हुए आपातकालीन एंबुलेंस सेवा के लिए 1362 एंबुलेंस काे अलर्ट रखा गया है। आपात स्थितियाें में मरीजाें काे तुरंत एंबुलेंस मिल सके इसलिए जीवन वाहिनी सेवा काे विस्तार दिया गया है।

नागाैर में भी 56 एंबूलेंस तैनात है जाे जरूरतमंदाें के लिए जुटेगी। मैनेजर राजेश पाटनी ने बताया कि दीपावली पर्व पर प्रदेश में 10 से 20 प्रतिशत अधिक आपातकालीन सेवा की जरूरत पड़ती है। इनमें अागजनी की घटनाओं के लिए 20 प्रतिशत, श्वांस राेगियाें काे 25 प्रतिशत और सड़क हादसाें में 70 फीसदी बढ़ाेतरी हाे जाती है।

जिले में काेराेना काल में 10908 मरीजाें काे अस्पताल में शिफ्ट किया। इसके अलावा अन्य आपातकालीन स्थितियों में 25526 मरीजों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। इस प्रकार कुल लाभ लेने वाले लोगों की संख्या 36434 लोगों को लाभ हुआ।

त्योहार को देखते हुए जिलेवार एंबुलेंस काे अलर्ट माेड पर रखने के साथ जीवन वाहिनी आपातकालीन सेंटर के आपातकालीन सेवा अधिकारियाें और चिकित्सकाें काे विशेष निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इसी प्रकार भानू सोनी बताते है कि प्रदेश में आपातकालीन सेवा 108 की 701, जननी एक्सप्रेस यानि 104 की 587 और 74 बेस एबुलेंस हैं। जीवन वाहिनी आपातकालीन सेवा स्टेट हेड प्रवीण सांवत ने बताया कि लोगों को सुविधा मिले इसका ध्यान रखा जाएगा।

56 एंबुलेंस ऑनकॉल तैयार मिलेंगी

जिले की बात करें ताे जीवन वाहिनी की ओर से जिले में 56 एंबुलेंस काे एक्टिव माेड पर रखा गया है। प्राेजेक्ट मैनेजर राजेश पाटनी ने बताया कि जिले में आपातकालीन 108 के साथ जननी एक्सप्रेस और बेस एंबुलेंस काे ऑनकाल पर तैयार रहने के निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं। ताकि लोगों को लाभ मिल सके।

इस बार काेराेना संक्रमण और दीपावली देखते हुए जीवन वाहिनी सेवा काे विस्तार करते हुए डायनमिक रिलाेकेट सिस्टम लागू किया गया है। जिसमें आपातकालीन काॅल ज्यादा हाेने पर दूसरी एंबुलेंसों काे भी मरीजाें की मदद के लिए भेजा

