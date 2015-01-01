पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:6 पं.स. में कांग्रेस, 4 में भाजपा, 2 में रालोपा व 3 में निर्दलीय उप प्रधान बने

  • डेगाना, मौलासर, परबतसर, लाडनूं, रियां बड़ी, जायल में कांग्रेस तो मेड़ता, डीडवाना, नावां, भेरुंदा में भाजपा व खींवसर, मूंडवा में रालोपा के उप प्रधान

उप प्रधान के लिए शुक्रवार को चुनाव सम्पन्न हुए, जिसमें मोहनलाल कुमावत कुचामन पंचायत समिति के उप प्रधान बने। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं एसडीएम बाबूलाल जाट ने बताया कि उप प्रधान के लिए भाजपा से मंजू कंवर ने उम्मीदवारी जताई। वही कांग्रेस ने यहां उप प्रधान के लिए अपना कोई उम्मीदवार नहीं उतारा। वही निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में विजय सिंह पलाड़ा एवं मोहनलाल कुमावत ने अपना नामांकन दर्ज करवाया। इसके बाद शाम को 27 वार्ड सदस्यों ने मतदान किया। भाजपा अपने सभी प्रत्याशियों को शाम को एक बस में बैठाकर मतदान के लिए लेकर आई, लेकिन फिर भी भाजपा की प्रधान पद की उम्मीदवार को 6 ही मत प्राप्त हुए।

निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मोहनलाल को 14 मत प्राप्त हुए और भाजपा की मंजू को 6 व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी विजय सिंह को 6 मत मिले और 1 मत खारिज हो गया। उप प्रधान के लिए निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में उम्मीदवारी जताने वाले मोहनलाल कुमावत व विजय सिंह ने भाजपा के सिंबल से पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ा था। कुचामन पंचायत समिति में भाजपा के 21 प्रत्याशी जीतकर पहुंचे हैं और कांग्रेस के 4 व निर्दलीय 4 प्रत्याशी जीतकर पहुंचे हैं।
भेरूंदा : बीजेपी की लीला देवी बनी उप प्रधान
भैरूंदा में उप प्रधान के लिए शुक्रवार को काफी रस्सा-कस्सी के बीच 3 सदस्यों ने 4 नामांकन दाखिल किए। भाजपा से सदस्य लीलादेवी ने, कांग्रेस से रामलाल बेनीवाल ने एक पार्टी सिंबल से व एक निर्दलीय कुल 2 तथा निर्दलीय इसाक मोहम्मद ने निर्दलीय पर्चा भरा। इनमें निर्दलीय इसाक मोहम्मद ने पर्चा वापस ले लिया। भाजपा की लीलादेवी ने कांग्रेस के रामलाल बेनीवाल को 9 वोटों से शिकस्त दी। भाजपा को 14 जबकि कांग्रेस को 5 वोट मिले।

मकराना : बहुमत के बावजूद भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने ऐनवक्त पर नामांकन वापस लिया, प्रधान में पराजित कांग्रेस की मुन्नी देवी बनी निर्दलीय उप प्रधान बनी
पंचायत समिति मकराना में प्रधान के चुनावों की भांति उप प्रधान के चुनाव भी शुक्रवार को काफी रोचक रहे। प्रधान चुनावों में भाजपा में भीतरघात हुई तो शनिवार को कांग्रेस को भीतरघात का सामना करना पड़ा। सुबह कांग्रेस से दीपिका कंवर, भाजपा से विधायक रूपाराम मुरावतिया के चचेरे भाई प्रेम प्रकाश मुरावतिया, निर्दलीय मुन्नी देवी, लीला देवी, सुगना बुगालिया ने निर्वाचन अधिकारी के समक्ष नामांकन पेश किया।

नामांकन वापसी के दौरान मामला उस समय काफी रोचक हो गया जब 25 में से 15 सदस्याें के साथ बहुमत रखने वाली भाजपा के प्रत्याशी प्रेम प्रकाश मुरावतिया ने अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया। मतदान के बाद परिणाम भी चौंकाने वाले रहे। कांग्रेस के 8 सदस्य होने के बावजूद उसके प्रत्याशी दीपिका को केवल 5 मत मिले, जबकि मुन्नी देवी व लीला देवी 10-10 मत प्राप्त कर बराबरी पर रहे। जिस पर नन्हें बालक श्रेयांश पुरोहित ने पर्ची निकाली जिसमें मुन्नी देवी उप प्रधान निर्वाचित हुई।

दो सदस्यों ने नहीं किया मतदान

उप प्रधान चुनाव के दौरान भाजपा में फूट पड़ने के बाद भाजपा के तीन सदस्य पार्टी से बागी बन गए। पंचायत समिति सदस्य राजेन्द्र लुहाज व रालोपा के मोतीराम बाज्या ने उपप्रधान चुनाव में भाग नहीं लिया। जिससे 21 सदस्यों में से केवल 19 सदस्यों ने ही मतदान किया।

नावां : पांच वोटों से विजयी होकर भाजपा से छीगनलाल कुमावत बने उप प्रधान

पंचायत चुनाव 2020 के तहत संतोष गुर्जर के प्रधान बनने के बाद शुक्रवार को उप प्रधान पद के लिए भागदौड़ शुरू हो गई। भाजपा से छिगनलाल कुमावत व कांग्रेस से भूपेंद्र सिंह ने नामांकन भरा। इसके साथ ही भाजपा से बागी बनकर ओमसिंह ने निर्दलीय नामांकन भरा। मतगणना के पश्चात छिगनलाल पांच वोटों से विजयी हुए।

छिगनलाल को ग्यारह वोट, भूपेंद्र सिंह को 6 वोट व ओमसिंह को दो वोट मिले। इसके पश्चात उपखण्ड अधिकारी ब्रह्मलाल जाट की ओर से उप प्रधान छिगनलाल को नियुक्ति पत्र दिया गया। पंचायत समिति के बाहर प्रधान संतोष गुर्जर, पूर्व विधायक विजय सिंह चौधरी सहित अन्य पदाधिकारियों की ओर से उप प्रधान छिगनलाल का माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया व मुंह मीठा करवाया गया। डीडवाना में उप प्रधान भाजपा का होने पर भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां, संगठन मंत्री चन्द्रशेखर तिवाड़ी, केन्द्रीय सह संगठन मंत्री शिवप्रकाश, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष मुकेश दाधीच, उपाध्यक्ष माधोराम ने शुभकामनाएं दी।

कांग्रेस टिकट से हारी परंतु भाजपा समर्थन से निर्दलीय जीती

कांग्रेस प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी सदस्य भूराराम डूडी की पुत्रवधु व वार्ड 9 की सदस्या मुन्नी देवी शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस टिकट से प्रधान का चुनाव लड़ी तथा कड़ी टक्कर में रही। शनिवार को पलटे राजनैतिक घटनाक्रम में बतौर बागी निर्दलीय उप प्रधान की दावेदारी में नामांकन पेश कर दिया। उधर मुन्नी देवी ने भाजपा खेमे से गठजोड़ कर लिया जिसके चलते ऐनवक्त भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेमप्रकाश मुरावतिया ने अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया। जीत के बाद विधायक रूपाराम मुरावतिया ने कहा कि उनकी बहन मुन्नी देवी को भाजपा समर्थन से उप प्रधान निर्वाचित किया है।
बगावत ने मकराना में भाजपा का ढांचा हिलाया

पंचायत चुनावों में भाजपा नेता विधायक रूपाराम मुरावतिया, पूर्व विधायक श्रीराम भींचर, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष माधोराम चौधरी, नारायण सिंह मिण्डकिया आदि ने एकजुटता से मेहनत की परंतु 25 में से 15 सीटों के साथ बहुमत पाने के बावजूद उनके हित आपस में टकरा गए। प्रधान चुनावों में भीतरघात हुई एवं पूर्व विधायक श्रीराम भींचर की पुत्रवधु भाजपा की सुमिता भींचर ने बतौर निर्दलीय प्रधान सीट जीती। राजनैतिक घटनाक्रम इस प्रकार घूम गए कि उप प्रधान के चुनाव में बहुमत के बावजूद भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम प्रकाश मुरावतिया को अपना नामांकन वापस लेना पड़ा। ऐनवक्त मुरावतिया ने मुन्नी देवी को समर्थन कर सबको चौंका दिया।

मौलासर : कांग्रेस के नंदकिशोर बने उप प्रधान, लॉटरी से हुआ चयन
मौलासर पंचायत समिति में उप प्रधान पद का चुनाव नंदकिशोर भाकर के पक्ष में रहा। ये निर्दलीय पं.स. सदस्य बने और इन्हें उप प्रधान के लिए कांग्रेस ने सिंबल दिया था। शुक्रवार प्रातः कांग्रेस की ओर से निर्दलीय नंदकिशोर भाकर वार्ड नंबर 19 से जबकि भाजपा की ओर से वार्ड 2 से अजय प्रजापत ने आवेदन किया गया। 3 बजे से मतदान को लेकर कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों को समान 11-11 मत प्राप्त हुए जबकि एक खारिज हो गया। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी दमयंती कंवर ने बताया कि समान मत मिलने पर एक लॉटरी से भाग्य का फैसला किया, जिसमें भाकर को जीत मिली। भाकर की जीत पर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने मिठाई खिलाकर हर्ष व्यक्त किया।
हरसौर में पंचायत समिति प्रधान जसवंत सिंह थाटा की मौजूदगी में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामजस विश्नोई ने नवनिर्वाचित उप प्रधान को पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई। इस दौरान थानाधिकारी हीरालाल मय जाब्ता मौजूद रहे।

डीडवाना में पहली बार ऐसा- ओमप्रकाश भाजपा से उप प्रधान

डीडवाना पंचायत समिति प्रधान पद चुनाव के बाद शुक्रवार को उप प्रधान पद के लिए हुए चुनाव में जहां भाजपा से ओमप्रकाश चौधरी मैदान में थे वही कांग्रेस से जैतून बेगम प्रत्याशी घोषित की गई थी। उप प्रधान के लिए हुए चुनाव में जहां बीजेपी के सभी 13 सदस्यों को लेकर जितेन्द्र सिंह जोधा और मंडल अध्यक्ष पवन टाक पंचायत समिति पहुंचे जहां ओमप्रकाश ने उप प्रधान पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया एवं दोपहर 3.30 बजे सभी ने मतदान कर दिया, उसके बाद क्षेत्र के विधायक चेतन डूडी भी 14 सदस्यों को लेकर 4.20 पर पंचायत समिति पहुंचे और जैतून बेगम ने नामांकन दाखिल किया व सभी ने मतदान किया।

मतदान प्रक्रिया सभी के मतदान करने के बाद प्रारम्भ हो गई। क्षेत्र के एसडीएम व निर्वाचन अधिकारी अंशुल सिंह बेनीवाल ने मतदान प्रक्रिया के बाद घोषणा करते हुए बताया कि भाजपा के ओमप्रकाश ने जहां 13 मत हासिल किए, वहीं कांग्रेस की जैतून बानो को 12 मत मिले हैं। एक ने नोटा में मतदान किया, वहीं एक का मत खारिज हो गया। इस प्रकार भाजपा के ओमप्रकाश 1 मत से विजेता घोषित कर उप प्रधान बना दिए गए, जिन्हें प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने के साथ ही पद व गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई गई। भाजपा का पहली बार बना उप प्रधान: डीडवाना पंचायत समिति में पहली बार भाजपा का उप प्रधान बना है। डीडवाना पंचायत समिति में 27 सीट हैं, जिसमे भाजपा व कांग्रेस को 12-12 सीटें मिली थी, वहीं 2 निर्दलीय व एक आरएलपी का प्रत्याशी जीत कर आया था। प्रधान पद के चुनाव में जहां कांग्रेस को 14 मत मिले व भाजपा को 13 मगर उप प्रधान पद में कांग्रेस को 12 मत ही मिले यानी जितने जीते थे उतने ही मत मिले।

चेतन डूडी की रणनीति उप प्रधान पद में पूरी तरह से फेल हो गई, वहीं जितेन्द्र सिंह जाेधा की रणनीति काम आई और डीडवाना पंचायत समिति में पहली बार उप प्रधान पद की सीट पर भाजपा का परचम लहराया, हालांकि प्रधान पद में भी आजतक बीजेपी नहीं आ सकी है। यह पहला कारनामा है जिसमें उप प्रधान की सीट भाजपा की झोली में आई है। क्षेत्र के विधायक चेतन डूडी ने बस इतना ही कहा कि इसकी समीक्षा की जाएगी आखिर ऐसा क्यों हुआ।

परबतसर : कांग्रेस के अशोक मेघवाल उप प्रधान निर्वाचित

उप प्रधान के हुए चुनाव में बीजेपी ने राकेश मेघवाल को उप प्रधान प्रत्याशी उतारा, वहीं कांग्रेस ने अशोक मेघवाल को प्रत्याशी घोषित किया। निर्धारित समय अनुसार 3:00 से 5:00 के मध्य हुए चुनाव के दौरान मतदान पूर्ण होने पर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार मूंड ने चुनाव की गिनती कराई तो कांग्रेस के अशोक मेघवाल को 12 मत मिले वहीं बीजेपी के राकेश मेघवाल को 9 मत मिले।

इस तरह कांग्रेस के अशोक मेघवाल को 3 मतों से विजय घोषित किया गया। उसके बाद मतदान केंद्र के बाहर विधायक रामनिवास गावड़िया, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता गिरधारी लाल मुंदलिया, राजूराम मुंदलिया, गोपाल पुनिया, प्रधान प्रतिनिधि ओमप्रकाश मुंडवाड़िया सहित कई कांग्रेस नेताओं ने नवनिर्वाचित उपप्रधान अशोक मेघवाल को माल्यार्पण कर व साफा पहनाकर व पुष्प वर्षा कर स्वागत किया।

